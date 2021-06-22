Although Sony has kicked off its first beta testing program for PS5 software in the past few weeks, it appears that the Japanese giant has no intention of abandoning the “old” PlayStation 4, releasing a new update in these last hours (the version 8.52).

But the question many of you may be wondering is “what’s new in this update?”. Like many patches released by the company, the new version of the software, del total weight of 481 MB, mainly allows you to improve the general stability of the operating system.

At the moment it is not clear if the PlayStation 4 update 8.52 brings new hidden features to the console, only time and careful analysis of the data miner will give us an answer in the coming days, even if only the message is listed in the patch notes:

This system software update improves system performance

But that is not all. Although version 8.52 of the new update dedicated to PlayStation 4 does not seem to introduce noteworthy improvements (or features), such as the long-awaited support for PS5’s DualSense, it would seem that the Japanese giant intends to significantly increase the sales of its new flagship, distributing approximately 22.6 million units worldwide.

While waiting to learn more about the story, we remind you that in recent days Sony has invited its community to register to the first beta program for PS5, which will allow some lucky ones to preview the features of the next system updates.

We point out that the last big update of the console has introduced several highly anticipated features by users, including USB storage and Share Play with PlayStation 4 owners.

To be able to participate in the selection, you just need to be 18 years old, have a new generation console (PlayStation 5 Standard or Digital Edition), an Internet connection and a PS Network account. Unfortunately Italy is not included in the list of countries participating in the program.