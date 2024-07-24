Let’s see the novelty revealed via the official patch note, which is actually identical to the previous three updates.

While the PS5 is Sony’s flagship console at the moment, that doesn’t mean the Tokyo-based company has put aside PlayStation 4 in a total way. The gaming platform has in fact been updated with a system update number 11.52 .

What’s new in the PS4 update

L’update 11.52 It deals with modifying two main elements:

Improved messaging and ease of use on some screens

Security fixes to system software

PS5 and PS4 with their controllers

The most important part of the whole thing are the security fixes that are needed for block PlayStation 4 “jailbreak”that is, to prevent improper use of the console. Any version above 11.00 cannot be used illegally, so members of the hacking community suggest not updating the console and say that Sony should stop pushing updates of this kind.

Sony has every right to fight hacking on PS4 and, considering that the console is still widely used and is certainly a source of income for the company, it is perfectly understandable that it tries to limit piracy as much as possible.

Finally, we would like to point out that Sony has recently made available a new update for its flagship console, PlayStation 5. In this case, obviously, the news is much more significant in terms of pure features added for the benefit of users. Let’s see all the details at this address.