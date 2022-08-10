The curtain officially falls on PlayStation 4, a console that has made history and has allowed millions of gamers to have fun playing dozens of masterpieces. Sony has confirmed, in fact, that it will no longer communicate sales figures. This, together with the stop to production which arrived some time ago, effectively marks the end of an era.

There are 117.2 million PS4s in the world today. A frightening number which, unfortunately, is not destined to grow. The console, however, will continue to be supported for a few more years, including through the release of new titles. Now, it’s time to make room for his “daughter”, that is to say the PlayStation 5 which, however, still can’t get close to the records set by his “mom”.

This is mainly due to the semiconductor crisis. Sony, for its part, however, has predicted that in the next fiscal year (which started in June of this year) it will launch an increasingly large number of new machines on the market, in order to allow as many players as possible to enter the new generation.

In any case, it was a nice trip. After all, there have been many titles that have kept us company from 2013 to today. We think of God of War, The Last of Us Part 2 and many, many others. Thanks for everything, PlayStation 4 – you won’t be forgotten.