Yesterday playstation 5 received a new update, which adds some interesting things like synchronization with discordimprovements for wireless control Dualsense and even a game progress counter. And while it’s a positive thing for the players, it seems that the generation of ps4 You don’t want to be left behind when it comes to patches.

On the official website of sony It is noted that users with the console can now update to version 10.50 of the firmware, and a special emphasis is placed on social features such as seeing the activity of added friends, as well as legal application management. For its part, the issue of stability is present to avoid bugs and crashes.

Here what it says PlayStation on their official page:

– You can now access your authorized apps in Settings.

– Authorized apps are third-party apps and services to which you have linked your PlayStation Network account. When you use an authorized app, you give permission to share your account data with that app.

– To view and manage your authorized apps, go to Settings > Account management > Authorized apps, then scan the QR code with your mobile device.

– Friends who are active on PlayStation App will now appear as online in your friends list.

– Unicode 15.0 emoji can now be displayed.

– You can see which players in your game session are on other gaming platforms that support this feature.

Remember that for now PlayStation has not discontinued its fourth home console.

Via: PlayStation

Editor’s note: It’s good that this console continues to receive improvements over time, the same has happened with PS3, strange as it may seem. However, it is evident that in a few more days this will come to an end.