If he Playstation 4 It has been in existence for 10 years and many people continue to use it, perhaps not as if it had been released yesterday, but they play with it a lot. In that distant 2013, the Sony console competed with Google Glass, iPad Air and even Google Chromecast to gain people’s attention.

His delivery was fluid. It didn’t happen like now with the PS5, which had sold out in a week or that resale prices were out of control. We could even say that in Mexico it was launched at a certainly affordable price (more or less 7,500 MXN).

The games it had from the beginning were not extraordinary, but for some reason the console started and little by little took off, which had solid steps in its beginnings, without complications, avoiding key errors and giving players an experience that was unpretentious and functional… Well, they had realized that the competition was already failing.

Remembering the legacy of the PlayStation 4

First step, do not repeat the mistakes of the PS3

The first announcement of Playstation 4 It had Marc Cerny talking about a lot of atrocities that only the developers and some members of the press understood. Sony basically said “we should not repeat what happened with the PS3 and we should join the industry standard in general.”

Of course, it wasn’t with those words, it was rather explaining to people that they were abandoning the PS3 cell chip to go after a friendlier system, the famous x86 of PCs and thus give developers all the necessary tools to make the games. without further complexity and problems.

With that they killed all hope of backward compatibility with PS1, PS2 and, above all, with PS3 since it was no longer the same technology. They could have invested in developing emulation, but let’s say they never wanted to and users ended up annoyed. This was a kind of necessary “reboot” on Sony’s part, which was both a mistake and a blessing.

It was a mistake because technically they threw away more than 10 years of video games that came out in previous generations (they almost did the same with PS3 when they removed backwards compatibility with PS2) and that bothered many players. The blessing was that the developers made a lot of games, enough to take advantage of the platform and the generation.

Be a friendly console for developers and players

Sometimes it is difficult to understand that the Playstation 4 It wasn’t trying to be the most powerful console on the market. Rather, it wanted to be the most functional and effective. This raised a couple of issues, the first was that the DRM barrier was as small as possible and that on each disc purchased, there was a video game in a playable state and that it could be “shared.” This was a pro-user measure that seems more like a meme and mockery than a positive memory.

Yes, there were many promises without sharing with him Playstation 4, such as starting suspended games and other features that, to date, still do not work correctly, but in exchange we had a certainly compact and customizable user experience. The way of using the PS4 was nothing like that of the PS3, but at least the experience was friendly.

Developers no longer had to struggle with limited memory and program for a chip that was powerful but difficult to use. That’s why at the time of the PS3 many important games looked diametrically better on the Xbox 360 than on the Sony console. A clear example is Bayonetta, which even on Wii U looks better than on the PlayStation 3.

The best thing that could have happened is that developers had the simplest tools to transfer their games to the Sony console. Marc Cerny is not given enough credit for this achievement, but really, we would not have simultaneous releases on consoles if the systems were not unified in the same language, which is x86. If we continued with consoles for another generation and suddenly it occurred to us to use M4 chips – like Apple’s – then everyone would have to confess because the entire industry would have to change.

The exclusives are key, but not the only thing that the PlayStation 4 had

In the console war there will always be the discussion around exclusives. Whether they are many, few, useless, overrated, useless and so on. The case of Playstation 4 It is very particular because in the end there were not so many or they did not have the success that many would have desired.

For example, the first thing we had was Knack and Killzone: Shadow Fall, both perfectly forgettable titles. We also had The Last Guardian and The Last of Us Part II. But they also came out driveclub and The Order: 1886 which are certainly mediocre, but in return they launched Bloodborne and Ratchet and Clank from 2016.

Come on, he Playstation 4 Sony had a moderate amount of exclusives, but at the same time not all of them were of sufficient quality for users to be completely happy after playing them. What was a fact was that the Playstation 4 It became the friendliest place to play Fortnite, FIFA, Call of Duty and other good multiplayer proposals. The various alliances and partnerships that Sony made generated very good offers for players, but also debatable exclusivities that, to this day, many remember very reluctantly.

Details that we will never forget

Come on, after 10 years we cannot forget certain things about Playstation 4:

The console sounds like an airplane turbine when you run certain games.

You could still lend a video game.

The not so effective remote use with the PS Vita.

Lacks backward compatibility.

The touchpad that you only use as a button.

Relive the PS Move through PS VR.

See your hard drive run out with 3 games installed.

That turned on at the slightest touch of the power button.

Leaving it suspended was not the best idea if someone else touched it.

You still have PT installed.

Updates that were of no use.

Use the PS Vita as a control.

Large and slow downloads of game updates.

Upload videos to your social networks with one button.

And we could continue with more moments that would be memes at the moment, but memory doesn’t give us that much. Let’s say we only keep the best.

You still serve, you still serve

Ten years after its launch, depending on the care you gave it or the version you bought – even the year in which you acquired it – the Playstation 4 It still works the right way. Experts will say that it is already on its last legs because the processor no longer has thermal paste, your console is full of dust or, failing that, it could be a horrendous cockroach magnet, which speaks more negatively about you than about the console.

The point is that, with all that, the Playstation 4 It is still present and receives games, who knows if things will still be the same in 2024, but much of what came out on the PS5 and Xbox Series was still available in the previous generation.

Surely many enjoy it and wait patiently for the current generation of consoles to have an even more affordable price, we don’t know exactly when that will happen. The only thing left is to enjoy that library of games on a console that many will remember through both good and bad times. Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

