The previous generation console from Sony has risen in price amid shortages. It is reported in “In contact with” community “PlayStation World”.

The authors of the public noticed that against the backdrop of a shortage of PlayStation 5, “the situation with PS4 in stores has also deteriorated slightly.” The message says that in many Russian stores the cost of the set-top box has increased. The most noticeable rise in price of the PlayStation 4 Pro, the cost of which increased to 43 thousand rubles. In many foreign stores, the price of the console either remained the same, or the console was not available.

Enthusiasts explained the rise in the price of previous generation consoles by the fact that PS4 is gradually going out of circulation. “This month, unless Sony’s plans change, all PS4 versions will be discontinued,” the authors noted. At the same time, PS4 Slim was produced significantly more, so the console will be in stock for longer. However, one should not expect discounts on the model: “In Russia, prices will go up again, as stocks will become smaller.”

Also, the community’s authors said that only a few thousand consoles are delivered to Russia every week. According to gamers, Sony will supply such lots to the Russian market for a long time.

The PS4 was released in November 2013. The PlayStation 4 Slim and PlayStation 4 Pro became available in November 2016.

Earlier, the head of Sony Interactive Entertainment Jim Ryan (Jim Ryan) confirmed the shortage of the PlayStation 5 and expressed hope that in the future the situation with the shortage of consoles on the market will improve. “The rate of improvement in supply will continue to grow throughout the year,” Ryan said. PS5 entered the global market in November 2020.