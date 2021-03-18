Hackers have cracked the PS4 firmware version with exclusive games. He disseminated information about the hacking of the game console in his Twitter user sleirsgoevy.

An anonymous hacker has posted a modified version of firmware 7.55 online. The unlocked software gives you access to many games, including Sony exclusives. In particular, the firmware allows you to play The Last of Us: Part II, Ghost of Tsushima, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Mafia: Definitive Edition and other titles.

In the comments to the publication, it is noted that the modified software may cause the set-top box to malfunction. Also, in some cases, there are problems with the launch of games and crashes. PS4 owners were advised to install the firmware at their own risk. The anonymous specialist did not specify how he managed to bypass the protection of the PlayStation system.

In the summer of 2020, cyber experts found an exploit on the PS4 that allowed pirated games to be installed. The owners of the set-top boxes were advised to stop using the jailbroken software, since the modified version of the firmware could damage the console, and with the help of an exploit, attackers have the ability to steal user data.