Something that is clear to us is that the last generation of consoles was dominated by PlayStation 4, starting with a presentation ceremony at the E3 of 2013 iconic and would later have an important avalanche of games that continues to grow to this day due to third parties. However, what stood out the most were the exclusives, from the remake of Shadow of the Colossusto new experiences like Ghost of Tsushima who achieved a success considered unexpected.

For its part, they also experimented with completely narrative games, and the one that managed to hook people the most in the summer of its launch was Until Dawntitle developed by Supermassive Games that let us explore a dreary night with a group of terrified teenagers. What caught the most attention was precisely the decisions that the player could make, having multiple endings depending on the timing of the different quicktime events.

This brings us to information that the specialized press has discovered, since it has been rumored that there is a remastered version of this game on the way, which will reach PlayStation 5 and also PC. This as part of the plan sony to distribute many of their games to Steamand it goes without saying, this year we will see another example Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Editionwhich includes the base game plus the DLC known as The Burning Shores.

Regarding the official announcement by PlayStation With this new version, it is said that it will take place within 15 days, that is, it will be at some point in February, so it may be a new installment of the presentations of Status of Play. In fact, the revelation comes with the rumor that we had already made known with the second part of Death Stranding, and that apparently they are going to tell us his official name, which until now is known as The Beach.

Remember that for now you can play Until Dawn on PS4.

Via: Dealabs

Editor's note: I don't know if it's really worth releasing this remaster, after all the PS4 game still looks decent to this day, and many PlayStation owners already have it downloaded. Of course, the PC version is the one that wouldn't hurt because users of that platform may not have played it.