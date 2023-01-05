The year 2022 was quite hard for Xbox, since there were not too many AAA-sized releases, nothing beyond a few releases that actually had agreements with Microsoft to appear on your devices. This has meant that their consoles have not been very busy during the year, this to such a level that even devices from other generations will play much longer.

According to the data collected by the page known as How Long to Beatplatforms like PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS5 among others have been played more than the most recent consoles of MicrosoftI knowto S or X Series. Even, PlayStation 3 managed to exceed that time, so there are still many users who continue to use the device.

Most Played Platforms of 2022 pic.twitter.com/50fpy9qZXW — HowLongToBeat (@HowLongToBeat) December 31, 2022

Something that is worth mentioning is that the pc It is crowned as the most played platform today, something that little by little has become common, since putting together a team or buying a laptop with a decent graphics card is already easier. That’s because companies offer accessories at cheap prices, having alternatives to the most powerful graphics cards.

the fate of Xbox Series X/S could change this year, that’s because there are some interesting games on the horizon, two are from Bethesda, redfall Y Starfield. For its part, the sequel to hellblade is also in production, so in E3 could you confirm that it will be launching at the end of this year.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: Maybe with this year’s releases it will take flight with Xbox, personally I want to buy a Series X due to backward compatibility issues with 360 games, I missed a lot from that catalog. So getting the discs and seeing them with HD enhancements would be very rewarding.