Sony is currently looking to the future and has put its flagship console, the PlayStation 5, neglecting some of the older gaming platforms as a result. Among the latter is the PlayStation 3, no longer supported as of 2017 but still used by many users.

Several players use the PS3 in their possession to play ai classics sold on PlayStation Store, or have fun with video games that still have a working online service and operational. Due to a recent Sony data breach, however, going online right now could result in the PlayStation 3 ban in use.

There first major violation of the safety of the PS3 It dates back to 2011, when the hackers had compromised the entire security system, allowing users to change the console and exploit it outside the limits of the regulation.

Another system violation in the 2014 caused the theft of millions of data of the players who used the PS3. This new violation, which today risks causing the console ban, follows in the footsteps of the previous ones and is focused on ID. The first reported case dates back to last April, when the Spanish YouTuber TheWizWiki reported that, with this breach, many people who have used the PS3 would have risked being banned.

The hacker community at “work” behind this breach would have managed to get hold of a list with all serial numbers of consoles PS3 by Sony. A hacker released this list after claiming that he found it quite simply.

Later, a user on the forum PSNProfiles, called GUDGER666, published a post announcing that he was banned, finding himself with the console banned from online services. To save himself from the blockade of PS3 it was only Netflix, which was still usable. Furthermore, the ban did not involve the PSN ID, as the user was able to access the other Sony platforms in his possession without blocks.

Other users of PSNProfiles confirmed that they were banned on several console models, including PS3 slim and super slim. The main consequence of the ID breach is the ability of hackers to use the data freely, with malicious intent.

It would be possible, for example, to trick servers into “thinking” that a console was used to perform jailbreak while connecting to online services. The PlayStation 3 ban received also has a duration that varies from a few hours until the permanent ban, as witnessed by several users who are experiencing the bans. Some have been blocked for 24-72 hours, others for a week, and still others will no longer be able to access online.

Hacking attempts like this may have contributed to Sony’s decision to close the PlayStation Store on PS3 and PS Vita several months ago, but at the moment it is only speculation not confirmed by official sources, also considering the final decision to keep the store open. The bans that are taking place in these hours could have a completely different cause, and it is hoped that the multinational will soon clarify the situation.