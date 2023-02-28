It seems like a joke, but today the console from two generations ago sony, ps3, is still used by many people who want to try some experiences that they did not do at the time. That same means that digital games continue to be sold in the store, which was going to be closed a few years ago but in the end they regretted doing so.

And although it may sound incredible, the device continues to receive updates from time to time, and just a few hours ago version 4.90 arrived for users to download. Something that should be clear is that you cannot enter online services without having downloaded them, so it is mandatory unless you do not use these sections.

An update to the PlayStation 3 system software was released on 02/28/23. To download the update, you need a minimum of 200 MB of free space on your PS3 hard drive (System Update) or removable storage media (PC Update). Always update your PS3 system to the latest version of the system software. By upgrading, you can enjoy additional features, improved usability, and improved security.

It is worth mentioning, that the update does not bring big changes or anything similar. It is simply about console performance improvements, this to avoid bugs or other details that may hinder its operation.

For now, the store ps3 still active.

Via: PlayStation

Editor’s note: It is good that this type of thing continues to be offered to users who have not yet moved from generation to generation. Although it is possible that soon the machine will be completely out of use.