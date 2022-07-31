Sony’s PlayStation 3 was launched for the first time in November 2006 and from the very beginning faced a tough challenge with Microsoft’s Xbox 360. These were two machines of the same generation, with Sony’s fiercest rival launched a year ahead of the competition and with a hardware advantage in the form of AMD’s Xenos GPU. With the hardware frozen years ago, how did Sony react? Part of the marketing response was to focus on something Xbox couldn’t offer: full support for the new HDMI digital video standard, including full HD (1080p) output capability.

Of course, in the following years, we know exactly how the situation unfolded … or not? We are very excited to announce the public launch of DF Retro’s biggest project – a full-generation PlayStation 3 analysis of how it has delivered on its initial promises at 1080p. Divided into four parts, with a new episode launching every Sunday at 3pm BST, John Linneman sets out to analyze every single PS3 title we’ve been able to track down that supports 1080p resolution, rank them all, and establish , ultimately, what was the best year for full HD gaming on Sony’s third black monolith.

Before we start, a clarification: we cannot cover all games in 1080p. Some may have escaped the net, others supported 960×1080 (or even lower on the horizontal axis) output as a fallback option when 720p wasn’t available and we’re not particularly interested in these titles. However, in the four episodes, we will cover a total of 88 titles. In an age when many PlayStation 3 (and even Xbox 360) games struggled to even deliver native 720p rendering, hopes of getting a Full HD presentation on Sony’s machine have crumbled over the years but there there were also a lot of surprises, as you will discover over the weeks.

The first part of John Linneman’s larger DF Retro project, covering the first two years of the PlayStation 3’s full HD library.

The first part covers the first two years of PlayStation 3 games and opens with a truly spectacular 1080p60 release. Ridge Racer 7 is a platform exclusive that, unfortunately, still remains tied to the PlayStation 3, a stunning celebration at 1080p60, significantly superior to its Xbox 360-exclusive predecessor. Ridge Racer 7 has focused on simple yet very effective visuals to deliver. a full HD 60fps experience virtually locked. It’s a “well done” 1080p whose philosophy of leveraging the PS3’s hardware has laid the foundation for many of the best full HD offerings to have appeared on this system.

We will not go into detail on the rest of the line-up but we can anticipate there is a lot to see already in this first episode. You will see Blast Factor, the first title of Bluepoint Games, you will witness the total horror of Marvel Ultimate Alliance in its mode at 12 / 20fps at 1080p (spoiler: even at 720p it is not that great), you will be amazed in front of Full Auto 2 of Sega and then there is the debut of Gran Turismo HD, an interesting demo of Polyphony and the first 1080p version that failed to guarantee a full HD experience.

There are also other interesting solutions for 1080p: EA Sports’ NBA Street Homecourt offers, for example, experiences in both 1080p30 and 720p and was also the first full HD title for Xbox 360 with the addition of MSAA, absent on PS3. (if you ignore the Quake 2 port which years later we discovered running at 1080p on the Microsoft console). But back to PS3, what about That Game Company’s Flow digital release, which appears to downsample to 1080p from 1440p?

All of this is just the tip of the iceberg. We leave you with some other tantalizing titles contained in this first episode, some names that will take you back to a very different era: Sega’s brilliant Virtua Tennis 3, Sumo’s fun Super Rub-a-Dub, and of course Super Stardust HD. , Housemarque’s astonishing shooter that launched at 1280×1080 only to be upgraded to full HD in the following years (thanks to the optimizations made for stereoscopic 3D output). Added to these are Factor 5’s Lair with its horizontal upscaling based on multi-sampling, the first Pixel Junk title from Q-Games, Loco Roco, Gran Turismo 5 Prologue and many others. Whether it’s 1080p showcases or performance disasters, they’re all fascinating to watch.

Next week we will be back with the second episode of this epic, which will cover the two-year period 2008-2009, and believe us, you will not want to miss it.