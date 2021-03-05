Exactly 21 years ago, Playstation 2 I saw the sunlight. Sony Interactive Entertainment launched its second desktop console in Japan on March 4, 2000, thus initiating a golden age for the video game industry and fans.

On the 21st anniversary of the PS2, we remember the great system of Sony and we emphasize that it remains the best seller in history. With a total of 157.68 million units purchased in the market, this PlayStation he continues to boast his great triumph.

Thanks to its huge catalog of games, which was close to 4 thousand titles, including great jewels such as franchises such as God of war, Metal gear, Silent Hill or Final fantasy, the PS2 was the winner in the 128-bit ‘console war’.

The Xbox from Microsoft, the Dreamcast Sega and the Game Cube Nintendo fell far behind the Playstation 2. Although these consoles had certain technical advantages, they could not against Sony’s first party titles. In addition, owning a DVD player made many want to buy it to watch movies.

Sony stopped supporting the PlayStation 2 until 2018

The success of PS2 It was such that the developer continued to create consoles until 18 years after its original launch. Although its production was discontinued in 2012, in Japan it continued to provide official until 2018, so it was incredible to see players acquiring their console even with the PS3 and PS4 on the market.

Today, we fondly remember the Playstation 2. We know that many of the fans of video games grew up with this system. And although it did not arrive on this side of the world until October 26, 2000, today, which is its 21st official anniversary, we pay tribute to this mythical console.



