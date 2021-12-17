Image: Manufacturer

Plays

Sound Joy is the name of a new wireless Bluetooth speaker from Huawei that is the size of a water bottle but weighs 680 grams less. The loudspeaker unleashes a volume of 79 dBA, so that all attention is drawn to yourself even in busy places. The surface is made of fabric and the device is protected against dust and water according to IP67. With the 8800 mAh battery, the loudspeaker plays for up to 26 hours. It can then be fully refueled in three hours using a 40 watt power adapter. Two sound joys can be connected to form a pair. The Sound Joy is available in black or green for 130 euros.