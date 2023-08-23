In a rehearsal space near Times Square, Ian Shaw was talking about the strange and dignified task of playing his own father in a Broadway play he co-wrote.

“You spend most of your life running from your father,” he explained. “Now here I was, running into the thing’s jaws.” He paused, realizing what he had said. “And it’s not a pun,” she added.

Ian Shaw’s father is Robert Shaw, the celebrated British actor, author, and Oscar-nominated star of “The Man of Two Kingdoms,” who later played villains in “The Heist” and “Subway Bombing” before his death in 1978.

Perhaps his best-known film role is Quint, the seasoned shark hunter from the 1975 blockbuster “Jaws,” whose weathered face hints at a lifetime of gruesome experiences and who delivers a memorable monologue about a shark attack he survived during World War II.

When clean-shaven, Ian Shaw has a gentle manner and friendly eyes. But on this day in early July, with his grown mustache and sideburns, Shaw, 53, was an exact duplicate of his father in “Jaws.” This is a deliberate choice for his play, “The Shark Is Broken,” which opened August 10 at the Golden Theatre.

The one-act comedy-drama, written with Joseph Nixon, features Shaw as his father in a fictionalized portrayal of a particularly challenging day on the set of “Jaws” in 1974. Confined to a small fishing boat called the Orca while the crew As a technician grapples with an uncooperative mechanical shark, Shaw Sr. wrestles with his doubts about the film, his history of alcoholism, and the waning patience of his co-stars Richard Dreyfuss (Alex Brightman) and Roy Scheider (Colin Donnell).

After several years of writing the play and a lifetime of dealing with his father’s legacy, he said he was ready for a project that would tackle his lineage head-on.

“You still have to have the conversation about your validity compared to your father,” he said. “As the years have passed and I am more mature, I feel less burdened by it. The final piece of the puzzle to get rid of the baggage has been, curiously, to walk in their shoes.

Ian Shaw is one of Robert Shaw’s 10 children, and the youngest son he had with his second wife, actress Mary Ure. Despite the dour reputation his father cultivated, Ian Shaw said of him: “In private he was very affectionate, very funny and a little mischievous.”

The family was struck by tragedies. Ure died of an accidental overdose of alcohol and barbiturates in 1975, and Shaw Sr. died of a heart attack three years later. Ian Shaw, who is now married with two children, was only 8 years old when the death occurred. But, he said, “I felt like I had time with him.”

Doing research to write the play, Shaw read books such as “The ‘Jaws’ Journal” by Carl Gottlieb, one of the film’s screenwriters, which chronicles the many problems in production. He also watched the interviews his father gave around this time, trying to channel his frank and unapologetic voice.

Donnell, a star of television (“Chicago Med”) and musical theater (“Violet”), said he felt a great obligation to help Shaw achieve his goals for the play.

“There is almost a sense of duty to fulfill his vision and try to bring as much life to these papers as we can,” he said. “You witness someone take a deep dive into some difficult memories. I imagine there is a bit of catharsis not only for having created the work, but for being able to embody his father every night. I am sure that some duel is taking place in his brain ”.

By: DAVE ITZKOFF