With another 100-point test, Bologna wins on the field of the Apulian team and qualifies. In the other match-3 the Dolomites comeback dragged by the Italian point guards Flaccadori and Spagnolo takes up 1-2
BRINDISI-V.BOLOGNA 95-100
With another 100-point game, Virtus passes onto the Brindisi field with 6 men in double figures in the individual scores and takes the pass for the semifinal where they will find the winner of Tortona-Trento. It starts at a very high pace with both teams determined to play head to head. Bologna pushes in transition, while Brindisi, without the guidance of Vitucci, disqualified together with Perkins, tries to dare from the arc. The hosts in full trans-competitive score a 7/7 from three points in the first quarter (with Reed at 4), a useful feat to put their nose in front of the first quarter mark (10′, 30-24). Teodosic takes more than necessary to illuminate the scene with his immense talent. However, Virtus demonstrates that it suffers from the even front zone ordered by coach Corbani, but always stays on track. From distance, Ojeleye sews up an attempt to extend by the hosts (14′, 36-34) who have Reed as the most prolific player (21 points in the first half). He runs and shoots with very high percentages and pyrotechnic plays. Brindisi flies on +7 (51-44) but Virtus returns to fill the gap with a feat by Belinelli from distance. It is always the former San Antonio together with Cordinier who packs the 14-2 partial after the interval (24′, 55-63), with the shooting percentages of the Brindisi team not at all exciting compared to those shown in the first half. Bologna solid in defense and super concrete in attack takes advantage of it by organizing the escape (28′, 62-75) while Brindisi has ice hands, as demonstrated by the 1/12 beyond the three-point line. In the last 10′ Reed and his teammates play it all to get back up to speed, but it’s the quality and physicality of Bologna that makes the difference. With 3’30” to go, Bowman’s 2+1 game rekindles hopes for Brindisi (37′, 88-90) but it’s still Belinelli who stems the Brindisi wave with his fifth triple of the evening (88-94). Teodosic’s turnover 19” from the end (93-96) gave Bowman three free throws on the next possession to equalize after a foul suffered by Pajola. The former Golden State misses the second free throw (95-96). The 2/2 by Teodosic and the unsportsmanlike sanctioned by Harrison (12” from the end), with Hackett’s free throws deliver the deserved victory in Bologna.
Toasts: Reed 33, Harrison 19,
Bowman 14
See Bologna: Belinelli 19, Shengelia 17, Mickey 15
TRENTO-TORTONA 79-76
First quarter poor in ideas and attacks. Nobody scores, the percentages make you cry, Trento with his back to the wall plays in fits and starts, Tortona abuses the three-point shot as if he wanted to quickly close the qualification. In the 10th minute it’s 10-12, Tortona has 0/6 from three, Trento 1/8 (goal by Udom). In the second quarter the guests adjust their aim when the hosts try to break away: from 18-13 to 18-24 with triples from Harper and Severini (2) then Candi’s too. So Tortona, more relaxed, extends and goes to the safe break on +11 (28-39) while Trento continues to make mistakes, only Spagnolo has feeling with the basket. In the second half the match changed: Tortona was suffocated by the defense of Trento who denied the guests the basket for 7′. With the long run of 11-0 the home team impacts by riding the wave of Captain Forray and Flaccadori. A triple on Severini’s third siren gives Tortona the lead again (50-53). Decisive last quarter: Atkins overtakes, Flaccadori makes +4, Trento feels the game in hand but it is necessary to make a point-to-point sprint to write the final result. Tortona is back on +3 with Christon, then Spagnolo overtakes again at -2’20” then Harper and Atkins exchange triples. Trento again at +1. Last curves: Christon is rear-ended without fail, protests and undergoes technical. Spaniard makes +2 then from the corner Crawford explodes the triple of +5 but Macura returns the favor: 75-73 to -45”. Spaniard breaks through, last assault from Tortona but this time, unlike in game-1, Christon doesn’t find the decisive basket. We’re back here on Saturday for game 4 on Tortona 2-1.
Trent: Flaccadori 19, Spaniard 16, Atkins 12
Tortona: Harper 15, Macura 14, Christon 14
May 19, 2023 (change May 19, 2023 | 11:30 pm)
