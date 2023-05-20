BRINDISI-V.BOLOGNA 95-100

With another 100-point game, Virtus passes onto the Brindisi field with 6 men in double figures in the individual scores and takes the pass for the semifinal where they will find the winner of Tortona-Trento. It starts at a very high pace with both teams determined to play head to head. Bologna pushes in transition, while Brindisi, without the guidance of Vitucci, disqualified together with Perkins, tries to dare from the arc. The hosts in full trans-competitive score a 7/7 from three points in the first quarter (with Reed at 4), a useful feat to put their nose in front of the first quarter mark (10′, 30-24). Teodosic takes more than necessary to illuminate the scene with his immense talent. However, Virtus demonstrates that it suffers from the even front zone ordered by coach Corbani, but always stays on track. From distance, Ojeleye sews up an attempt to extend by the hosts (14′, 36-34) who have Reed as the most prolific player (21 points in the first half). He runs and shoots with very high percentages and pyrotechnic plays. Brindisi flies on +7 (51-44) but Virtus returns to fill the gap with a feat by Belinelli from distance. It is always the former San Antonio together with Cordinier who packs the 14-2 partial after the interval (24′, 55-63), with the shooting percentages of the Brindisi team not at all exciting compared to those shown in the first half. Bologna solid in defense and super concrete in attack takes advantage of it by organizing the escape (28′, 62-75) while Brindisi has ice hands, as demonstrated by the 1/12 beyond the three-point line. In the last 10′ Reed and his teammates play it all to get back up to speed, but it’s the quality and physicality of Bologna that makes the difference. With 3’30” to go, Bowman’s 2+1 game rekindles hopes for Brindisi (37′, 88-90) but it’s still Belinelli who stems the Brindisi wave with his fifth triple of the evening (88-94). Teodosic’s turnover 19” from the end (93-96) gave Bowman three free throws on the next possession to equalize after a foul suffered by Pajola. The former Golden State misses the second free throw (95-96). The 2/2 by Teodosic and the unsportsmanlike sanctioned by Harrison (12” from the end), with Hackett’s free throws deliver the deserved victory in Bologna.