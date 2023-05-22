TRENTO-TORTONA 81-82

Tortona hits the Scudetto semi-final for the second consecutive season where, like last year, it will face Virtus Bologna. The guests move on to Trento in race-4 after a daring epilogue. Winning by one point is heavy, like the fatal defeat for the hosts who leave to applause and tears. At the start Trento sails full sail and strikes with Grazulis and Flaccadori for +6 (11-5) in the 4th minute. Tortona replies who triggers Daum and Candi before undergoing the vehement technical and emotional push of Udom then Spagnolo gives a sample of his show with five points in the space of a minute which pushes the internal +8 (27-19). In the second quarter Tortona takes over the reins of the game with Mike Daum’s class behind the basket and extends to 34-42 close to the break. Upon returning from the locker room Tortona is a roller and takes over thanks to the baskets of the duo Daum and Christon, absolute drivers for the +9 guest (44-53). Cain shouts loudly under the planks as he leans a couple of baskets against the glass. Tortona flies +14 (53-67) in the 28th minute. Six points from Spaniard’s pure talent (at 15 in the 30th minute, ten of which in the third quarter) put Trento back in the game, giving away a thriller finale. In the last quarter, Spaniard is sumptuous by signing another six points for -5. The Trentino Aquila flies and shoots two triples with Flaccadori and Udom, sealing the lead on +2 with Grazulis (78-76). The guests come back with two free throws by Christon and three points by Daum but Grazulis, primed by a Spaniard in a jump, burns the retina for +1. Christon is lucid writing the 2/2 from the line while on the other half of the field the 0/2 of Spagnolo proves fatal, MVP of the game with 23 points, 8 rebounds and superfine plays, who gives the guests the victory by finishing the game crying bitter tears. (Roberto Buffa)

Trent: Spanish 23, Grazulis 17, Udom 13

Tortona: Christon 21, Daum 20, Macura 11