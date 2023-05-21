PESARO-MILAN 80-94

Olimpia clears the field of Pesaro, signs the 3-1 and takes the ticket for the semifinal. The home team puts its character and pride in front of a record crowd (almost 7500 including Valentino Rossi, Pecco Bagnaia and Gianmarco Tamberi) and exits with honour. Milan’s defense and 3-point shooting make the difference, Pesaro drops compared to two days before but never gives up. Shields is the MVP. For the guests, Pangos is back in Hall’s place, compared to the previous races. After 1′ it’s 0-5 then 3-11 in the 3′, starting strong from the arc. Pesaro tries to enter the match (8-13 in the 4th minute), but Olimpia shows no mercy and escapes again: 8-19 in the 5th minute. Napier signs 11 points in 6′, Milan is in full control (10-24 in the 7′) and shoots with excellent percentages. Shields is on fire (11 points in 8′), but Charalampopoulos responds. The guests return those of the first two matches, in the 9th minute it’s 34-16 with 4 points from Hines as soon as he came on. Totè once again brings great energy and scores 4 consecutive points, Daye takes advantage of him and in 1′ of the second half it’s 6-0 (23-34). Pesaro fights, Abdur-Rahkman resumes his speech from two days ago, but is limited by fouls. Milan finds 3 points in almost 5′, Pesaro is fierce and raises the level (37-46 in the 18′ with the class of a very concentrated Delfino). Shields is very clean, the Italian champions remain steadily ahead: 40-55 in the 20th minute with domination on the rebound while coach Repesa’s defense comes and goes. Olimpia flies with long shots (-6040 in the 21st minute), they play cat and mouse. Ricci brings his team up 48-70 in the 27th minute, Milan is too hungry and Pesaro does what it can. It never sinks and at the end of the third quarter it gives signs of awakening: 54-71. Melli is everywhere, Olimpia spreads by playing aggressively and quickly: 54-78 in the 33rd minute. The heart of Pesaro emerges again, which places an 8-0 break for the 62-78 in the 34th minute. The adapted area of ​​puts sand in the gears of Milan, with the cheer that never stops supporting the red and whites at home. Olimpia sends five men in double figures and prepares for the semifinal, Pesaro ends its beautiful season with applause (Camilla Cataldo)