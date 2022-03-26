The 2021/2022 championship playoffs begin in the sign of Trento. Angelo Lorenzetti’s team pocketed a part of qualifying for the championship semifinals, taking home game-1 of the quarter-finals against Gas Sales Bluenergy Piacenza in three sets. worry a more effective Itas Trentino in fundamentals such as attack and serve. With a high ball trio Michieletto-Kaziyski-Pinali much more concrete than the one from Piacenza, where Lagumdzija alone was not enough. To extend the series now Piacenza will have to win the return match at home scheduled for Sunday 3 April at all costs. At the start Bernardi has to do without the free Scanferla, blocked at home by fever, as well as free plays the young and talented Damiano Catania. While Lorenzetti recovers Lavia out in the last two weeks but still opts to confirm the sextet of the latest releases with Giulio Pinali opposite owner. The hosts’ first break comes with Kaziyski’s ace and Podrascanin’s block on Holt (7-3) and Bernardi immediately stops the game, with Gas Sales returning to the running (10-9) when Holt in attack stings and Lisinac attacks out. The Emilians put the arrow on 11-12, thanks to Recine’s wall on Kaziyski, with Lorenzetti who this time spends his first discretionary time-out. On 15 equal in Lavia for Pinali but to bring the Itas forward with the nose is the ace of Michieletto for 17-16.

Lavia returns

The Trentino ball change travels fairly regular (20-18), after a good start to the set with his own wall Piacenza begins to struggle more in reading Sbertoli’s game so much so that parity arrives (20-20) when Holt prints Lavia’s attack on the wall. Lagumdzija invents first serve and then attack for 21-23, a one-two of balls placed on the ground that pushes Lorenzetti to stop the game. Pinali is back on the field for Lavia and Rossard’s error brings the partial back to a tie (23-23), before Lisinac’s advantages in attack and Michieletto’s ace do not seal the victory of Itas. The second set is baptized by the ace of Podrascanin (4-1), with Bernardi who stops everything when the scoreboard reads 7-3 following a mani-out by Pinali on the Emilian wall. After Lisinac’s ace of 10-4 inside Antonov for Recine but Piacenza makes a great effort to put the ball on the ground. Brizzard’s two consecutive points make Gas Sales breathe (11-8), Caneschi blocks Kaziyski for 12-10 but the turn in Kaziyski’s service keeps Trento ahead (14-11). Lisinac’s attack for 17-13 forces Bernardi to also spend the second and last discretionary time-out, but on the return to the field the ace of Michieletto (19-13) allows the Trentino to run away. In the final, Itas gives nothing away (21-14) while Piacenza gets lost in its mistakes, so for Trento it is easy to go and seal the second set. The third set opens with the extension signed by Giulio Pinali, his two consecutive aces of 6-3, with the former opposite of Ravenna and Modena who also knocks down the balls of 13-8. Piacenza is too discontinuous (16-9) and fearful to raise his head, also because Pinali plays an excellent third set: of him the 20-11 which in fact makes the end credits of the match begin to flow (22-13 ace also by Kaziyski).