BRESCIA – SASSARI 85-91 The second chapter of the match between Brescia and Sassari ends with the success of the islanders who bring the home factor to Sardinia. With a tough and no frills recovery, Piero Bucchi’s team – 6 players in double figures – passes on the parquet of the palaLeonessa, where Brescia had been unbeaten since November 2021. Della Valle canceled, Brescia after the long interval concedes 50 points to the opponents and he has to chase after a Dinamo that does a real feat all the time.

The turning point

Captain Moss sacrificed in the turnover of coach Magro with the teams that present themselves with the same quintets of game-1: a lot of aggression on the field in the start of the Brescia brand (13-7, 3/3 from the arc), with Bilan on the bench with 2 fouls against. Brescia extends (24-13). Sassari proves to be a tough nut to crack for the home team and in the second quarter, with a defense that leaves no opening, he comes back into contact (28-27), failing the overtaking basket with Gentile. Sassari shows nervousness (a technician and an unsportsmanlike in two consecutive actions), Brescia gets carried away by Della Valle (44-34). Sassari pulled by Burnell and Bendzius grinds the game and defends hard and Brescia goes apnea: with inertia all on its side, near the halfway point of the third quarter Sassari puts the arrow (50-51) even reaching + 8 ( 50-58). Brescia struggles like never before in attack, Sassari continues to play on velvet and at the beginning of the last quarter shows up with a treasure of 13 points (57-70). Brescia is desperately trying to get back into the game and from – 14 (61-75), to the sound of triples at 63 “from the end and at -1 (85-86): the last minute in the palaLeonessa pit was decisive. Mitrou-Long, 27 points, misses the possession of the last hope and Bilan scores the victory basket (85-91) with 9 ”from the end.