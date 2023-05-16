Bologna rides a 24-0 from Belinelli and Teodosic in the two central quarters to beat Brindisi. Olympia on velvet against Pesaro. Dinamo equalized on Reyer’s field with a great Diop

V.BOLOGNA-BRINDISI 109-95

Virtus climbs once again over 100 and takes 2-0 in the series against a Brindisi who is selling dearly in race-2. The match was marked by a sensational volley from Belinelli at the start of the second half: 10 points in 69” which became 14 in three minutes to stamp a 24-0 run between the second and third quarters after the Apulians had gone ahead. Brindisi, driven by Harrison, has the strength to come back up to -7, but lacks defensive strength so Abass’s triples and Teodosic’s class avoid problems in Bologna.

Virtus’ initial 11-2, with triples by Hackett and play inside the area by Shengelia and Jaiteh, suggests a game along the lines of Game 1. Instead, Brindisi reacts this time, going strong on attacking rebounds and scoring from the arc. Despite Teodosic’s prowess (13 points in 10′), the guests – even with the area – quickly got back on track, taking advantage of second possessions (9 rebounds in attack in the first half) and opponents’ losses (7) which allowed them to going to halftime with 17 more shots attempted and 6 triples scored absorbing 43% of open play. With Reed and Harrison, Happy Casa also took the lead (47-48) before a defensive dunk by Cordinier that puts Virtus ahead again at halftime (53-48). Belinelli’s hailstorm at the beginning of the second half launches the 71-48 with a 24-0 run, a substantially knockout blow were it not for the fact that Brindisi does not want to raise the white flag and with Harrison’s feats he gets back under at the beginning of the last quarter (87- 80). The guests, however, never manage to stop the Bolognese attack and in the moment of greatest difficulty come the two triples by Abass which propitiate the new and decisive extension (93-80) for the 2-0. (Luke Aquinas)

See Bologna: Belinelli 18, Mickey 17, Teodosic 17

Toasts: Harrison 21, Bowman 16, Perkins 12

VENICE-SASSARI 55-81

Sassari in triumph at the Taliercio, sensational collapse of Venice. Coach Bucchi’s team returns to Sardinia at 1-1 with a superb performance in defence. Reyer sinks in the second part (19-44), after the balance in the middle of the match (36-37). Super Diop (20 points, 7 rebounds), who annihilates coach Spahija’s big men. Same quintets in game-1, Reyer starts more aggressive in defense and Bramos sets the pace in attack (7-2), Dowe pilots Dinamo (7-7), Jones overtakes, Venezia fails to serve Watt under the basket, the the center’s first basket arrives in the 7th minute (16-14).

Diop’s entry makes Sassari’s attack more effective (18-20), two inventions by Granger bring Venice forward at the first siren (22-20). Diop is a factor in the second quarter (8 points scored, 12 in total), compared to game-1 more present Jones (8 points), Sassari more reactive in attacking rebounds and on loose balls, dominates in rebounding (13-23 ), score in swing, well controlled shooters, only Spissu and Kruslin stamp from the arc (34-37), contacts that abound, permissive refereeing, too few fouls called (36-37 in the middle of the match). Reyer struggles in attack, Sassari escapes (37-43). Tension rises and errors increase. Spahija is looking for the right quintet by also inserting Mokoka, Brooks and Tessitori at -10 (40-50), a break of 4-13 in 6′. Venice disoriented in the attack, on the other side Kruslin sinks the blows (40-53). Sassari in control at the third siren (46-57) with a quarter of 20-10. The triples by Robinson and Dowe sink Venice in the opening of the last fraction (46-63), Reyer, absolute domination and superb performance by the Bucchi quintet who also flies to +28 (53-81).

Venice: Parks 10, Spissu 10

Sassari: Diop 20, Dowe 14, Robinson 12, Jones 12, Kruslin 11

MILAN-PESARO 86-57

Another comfortable success for Milan who stretches Pesaro and collects the 2-0 in the series. Coach Repesa’s men never really in the game despite the flashes of Moretti and Kravic, Milan runs away dragged by Napier, Hall and Voigtmann already in the first half. Opening call and response between Napier and Moretti, Pesaro holds up with good defensive readings, Kravic impacts at 7.

Not dizzying pace and low percentages, Melli (slam dunk) and Voigtmann (triple) try to ignite the Forum, Kravic still holds Pesaro to just one possession, 14-11. Abdur-Rahkman is also very active among the guests, Devon Hall’s energy is the factor that generates the first real break of the match, 23-15. Hall again and Hines’ paw with Olimpia continuing their escape, there’s a double-digit advantage at the first siren, 27-15. The Pesaro embankment collapses when Milan opens its own amusement park, on the scoresheet Datome and Baldasso, in a flash coach Messina’s men are already in control of the match, 37-18 after Voigtmann’s dunk. It’s 44-26 at halftime. Back on the field, another break from the Italian champions, the basket from Cheatham’s corner the only flash of Pesaro, 54-29 after Napier’s comfortable triple. Shields also gets to work trying to find the rhythm of the game, the guests lapped after the basket by the former Baskonia, 58-29. Moretti tries to shake up Vuelle with 5 points spun, Pesaro goes back to -22 before the umpteenth push from Datome and Baldasso that +30, 74-44.

Ricci joins the Milanese festival, exalting the public at the Forum, the fourth period on velvet for Olimpia.

Milan: Hall 13, Napier 12, Ricci 11 Pesaro: Moretti 15, Kravic 12

