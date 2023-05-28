Olimpia Milano dominates Dinamo Sassari: “We’re happy with how we started the series. Game 2 will be different”

“Obviously we’re happy with how we’ve started the series. The first quarter was very important because we defended well and attacked very well, moving the ball and shooting with high percentages. Beyond that, we kept pushing throughout the first three quarters, and that’s important. Game 2 will be a very different matchit also happened last season after a very brilliant Race 1″, explains Ettore Messina in the press room after Olimpia Milano’s 95-72 victory against Dinamo Sassari in the first semi-final match of the Scudetto playoffs.

Olimpia Milano-Dinamo Sassari, Voigtmann superstar at the Forum

Johannes Voigtmann is the ruler of the evening with 22 points (5/5 from three) and 7 rebounds in 19 minutes played. The German split the game from the start (11 points in the break which immediately dug a furrow between the two teams) in a match controlled at all times by the Italian champions (maximum lead +33 at the beginning of the last quarter) . “He played a great game, but he’s been expressing himself at very high levels for two months. I’m glad the crowd appreciate him. The first few months were difficult and he was the most disappointed. Today, in addition to shooting well, he made good use of the defensive substitution situations, he was a rebound presence. He did very well.” the words of Ettore Messina.

Not just Voigtmann. Melli defends hard and rebounds (5), Napier produces assists (9 with 7 points) alternating in the control room with Pangos (9 points with 2/6 from 3 and 2 assists) and Billy Baron he puts in some heavy triples (3/5 with 4 assists and 10 final points). Positive proof of shields (10 points and 6 rebounds from an excellent first half, before stopping with a knee problem) Give me (10 points and 4 rebounds) e Tonut (9 points and defensive presence), applause from the Forum for a couple of signature plays by Hines (which ‘tightly marks’ Diop and anyone who approaches the basket).

Olimpia Milano, Ettore Messina: “Biligha out on Monday. Knee pain for Shields”

A discordant note of a perfect semifinal, the physical problems accused by Biligha (out due to injury in the 31st minute) and Shields. “For now we know that Paul Biligha he hurt his shoulder and broke a tooth. He won’t play on Monday. This is cause for concern. The same goes for Shields: he felt pain in his knee, that’s why he came out and never came back. Tomorrow we will see in what condition he will be ”, explains the Olimpia Milano coach.

On the setup of Olimpia Milano with Kevin Pangos: “Yes, it worked, but I don’t forget that we played the first two games very well against Pesaro too and Devon Hall was on the pitch. It’s a difficult situation both for us who have to decide and for the two boys who are living it well. We will see in the next matches how to manage it”. On the physicality of the Italian champion team compared to Dinamo Sassari, Messina is keen to underline: “In general we are more physical and what Melli is doing in the playoffs is very important in this, but there were situations in which both Dowe and Robinson attacked our point guards, so much so that we discovered each other and collected some dunks. This is an aspect we have to work on to do better on Monday evening and try to improve in some defensive situations, for example on the pick and roll, regardless of how we try.”

EA7 EMPORIO ARMANI MILAN – BANCO DI SARDINIA SASSARI 95-72 (25-12; 52-29; 78-48)

Johannes Voigtmann (IPA photo)



OLIMPIA MILAN: Pangos 9, Tonut 9, Ricci 2, Baldasso, Hines 7, Melli 9, Baron 10, Napier 7, Biligha Shields 10, Datome 10, Voigtmann 22. All. Messina

DYNAMO SASSARI: Jones 7, Kruslin 3, Treier 3, Gentile 6, Diop 13, Robinson 11, Dowe 13, Devecchi, Chessa, Stephens 8, Bendzius 6, Raspino 2. All. Bucchi

Note: 2-a-side: MI 15/27, SS 20/40; 3-pointers: MI 16/33, SS 9/21; free throws: MI 17/21, SS 5/7; rebounds: MI 35 (Shields 6), SS 25 (Diop 5); assists: MI 24 (Napier 9), SS 18 (Robinson 5).

Olimpia Milano next matches

L’Olympia Milan he will be back on the field for the semifinal match of the basketball playoffs against Dinamo on Monday 29 May at 9 pm at the Mediolanum Forum. The series will then continue in Sassari on Thursday 1st June again at 9pm.

