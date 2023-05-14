Two games decided in extra time, one on penalties, the other in regular time, but with a handful of seconds left. The futsal Serie A championship playoffs confirm the trend that characterized the regular season.

Equilibrium

—

Swing of emotions in Catania, where Meta and Napoli overtake and overtake against each other: Cacau’s team seems to win on 4-3, but 4” from the sound of the siren an own goal by Massimo De Luca sentences the overtime, by Cholo Salas the definitive 5-4 which brings the winner of the regular season ahead in Serie A. Shock start for Olympus Roma in Settimo Torinese: the L84 goes 2-0 before the comeback of the Blues. Another extra time, another protagonist: a brace from Dimas sanctions the 4-2 Capitoline and the first point in Serie A. The question and answer between Nicolodi and Caponigro inflames the field derby, but between Sandro Abate and Feldi Eboli penalties are needed to determine the winner of race-1. Heavy mistake from the penalty spot by Massimo Abate, Salvo Samperi’s Volpi won the first match. The only one not to go to extra time is Came Dosson-Pescara, but only because Suton scores 6-5 for the Treviso players 18” from the end. This is the men’s futsal championship playoff schedule.