Milan-Casalmaggiore 3-1 (25-21, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21)

Monza arrives in the semifinals, beating Casalmaggiore 3-1. Orro and teammates enter the beautiful with two sets of convincing volleyball. Then a decline in which the guests play an orderly volleyball defensively, enhanced by the usual Dimitrova (26 points), but this is Thompson’s evening, who brings out his season high (31 points) in the most important match, and is MVP without no shadow of a doubt Gaspari recovers Larson by deploying her as starter together with Sylla in position 4, with Orro-Thompson diagonally setter-opposite, Stevanovic-Folie in the center with Parrocchiale libero. Pistola, responds with Carlini in opposite direction to Dimitrova, Frantti and Perinelli in band, Lohuis and Melandri in the center with De Bortoli free. Milan tense and Casalmaggiore imprecise at the start, so at 9-10 at the start there are 5 errors (4 in batting) by the landlords and the guest attack is looking for Dimitrova. Break of 7-1 (with 3 blocks) which dissolves Gaspari’s team, TrasportiPesanti responds with a 4-0 mainly signed by Dimitrova (he will close at 7 in the fraction). Two mistakes by Casalmaggiore (Carlini in serve and Dimitrova in attack) close the break and give Milan a breather, which controls until 25-21 with Thompson (9 points) and Larson (5). Casalmaggiore doesn’t accuse the blow and plays with greater order, while Milan refuses. Piva’s entry (for Frantti) gives energy and a small break (from 11-10 to 13-16 with 3 consecutive points from the guest band). But with Sylla unleashed and Larson who, although not physically at his best, doesn’t miss a beat, the clubs are back ahead 21-19. Milan stops playing the game, and so, from 6-4, when he takes his foot off the accelerator, the Casalasche overtake (10-13), with a great deal of blocking and defense.