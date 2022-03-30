It was not easy to play in the 3,600 meters in La Paz, but Brazil thrashed Bolivia 4-0, on Tuesday night (29), for the 18th round of the South American Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup (Qatar) .

END OF THE GAME! Brazil wins again and guarantees the best campaign in the history of the Qualifiers. THANKS, BRAZIL! ⚽️ 4×0 | #BRAxBOL pic.twitter.com/GGzL5GmuUY — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) March 30, 2022

With this triumph, the team led by coach Tite reached 45 points, setting a new record in the history of the South American Qualifiers in the current format (previously the mark was Argentina, with 43 points). The victory also served to extend the unbeaten streak in the competition, which now stands at 34 matches without losing. As Brazil still has one game to play (against Argentina, valid for the 6th round, and which was interrupted after the intervention of Anvisa technicians) these numbers can still improve.

As predicted by Tite at a press conference this week, Brazil started the match in low rotation, valuing possession of the ball and trying to avoid the effects of attitude. However, even so, the technical quality of the Brazilian team was much superior to that of the home team.

Brazil opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, when Bruno Guimarães received in the middle and made a beautiful individual move that ended in a pass to Lucas Paquetá, who had only the job of hitting with category to overcome goalkeeper Rubén Cordano.

Tite’s team continued to improve in the confrontation, and reached the second before the break. In the 44th minute, Antony started on the right and kicked low to the middle of the area, where Richarlison, with freedom, just braced for the goal.

One more step in the journey that leads to the World Cup. Go Brazil! 4️⃣ ⚽ Photos: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF pic.twitter.com/Ez26PpoTfY — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) March 30, 2022

The second half started with the Bolivians pressing, and Alisson shining in the Brazilian goal. If the number 1 of Liverpool (England) guaranteed in the defense, in the attack Bruno Guimarães returned to stand out, this time concluding with a beautiful first kick a cross given by Lucas Paquetá in the 20th minute to score the third.

But it still fit more for Brazil, and the fourth came with Richarlison, already in the 45th minute, when shirt 9 did not forgive the ball that was left after a move by Rodrygo, who entered the final stage.

Groups draw

After the dispute of the last round of the South American Qualifiers for the World Cup, the attention of the Brazilian team turns to the draw for the World Cup Groups, which is scheduled to be held next Friday (1), from 1 pm (Brasilia time), in Doha (Qatar).

See here the table of the South American Qualifiers for the World Cup.

