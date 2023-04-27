Only in the third set does Igor manage to keep the match open. Saturday in Piedmont race-2. Thursday evening Scandicci-Milan
Conegliano-Novara 3-0 (25-16, 25-22, 26-24) Conegliano wins race-1 over Novara and takes a first step towards its fifth consecutive championship final. The Panthers are confirmed to be superior in terms of pace, intensity and tactical preparation, despite the resistance of Novara from the middle of the race onwards. Lavarini confirms the sextet that won race 2 of the quarterfinals with Chieri with Adams in place of Carcaces, Santarelli relies on the formation he uses most with Wolosz, Haak, Cook, Plummer, Lubian, Fahr, De Gennaro. In particular, the first set is practically without history, with the blocking and defense phase very present and reactive. Haak lands 8 points and also drags the audience, less numerous than expected (about 3900 present). Novara is unable to play and seems almost frightened, showing signs of vitality only between 23-10 and 23-15. In the second set Conegliano also finds points from the serve, after having pushed very well from the first exchanges also on this fundamental one.
Lavarini inserts Cambi for Battistoni, Carcaces for Adams and Giovannini for Karakurt and something is moving. On the maximum lead of 19-7 Novara regains confidence and play and comeback until 23-20, while Conegliano suffers from the negative efficiency of Haak in attack and Novara’s blocks. He unravels the Robinson-Cook skein after sending off the previous two shots. Novara becomes even more threatening in the following partial, especially with Carcaces, who takes full advantage of all his athletic qualities. Conegliano, while making little mistakes, remains less efficient in attack and service. The score is much more uncertain and the maximum yellow and blue advantage is 16-11. Novara does not let itself be crushed and equalizes at 19, moving forward for the first time to 21-22 following a mistake by Haak. The Swede and Plummer cancel two set points for Igor, until the final apotheosis with Robinson-Cook. (Mirco Cavallin)
April 26 – 10.13pm
