Conegliano-Novara 3-0 (25-16, 25-22, 26-24) Conegliano wins race-1 over Novara and takes a first step towards its fifth consecutive championship final. The Panthers are confirmed to be superior in terms of pace, intensity and tactical preparation, despite the resistance of Novara from the middle of the race onwards. Lavarini confirms the sextet that won race 2 of the quarterfinals with Chieri with Adams in place of Carcaces, Santarelli relies on the formation he uses most with Wolosz, Haak, Cook, Plummer, Lubian, Fahr, De Gennaro. In particular, the first set is practically without history, with the blocking and defense phase very present and reactive. Haak lands 8 points and also drags the audience, less numerous than expected (about 3900 present). Novara is unable to play and seems almost frightened, showing signs of vitality only between 23-10 and 23-15. In the second set Conegliano also finds points from the serve, after having pushed very well from the first exchanges also on this fundamental one.