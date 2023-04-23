Milan-Civitanova 2-3 (25-23, 25-18, 19-25, 22-25, 7-15)

Civitanova puts his soul into it and perhaps also what he no longer has to get to game 5 and to reopen this series of semifinals which seemed even too compromised after Lube found themselves down 0-2 in the fourth game, therefore at a only set from the clamorous elimination by Milan. And instead Zaytsev and his companions, like the little ants, started picking up one ball at a time and reopened the game. Anzani’s blocks, Yant’s serving series at the end of the fourth set and then the ever better percentages of attacks and blocks. Milan didn’t stop playing, on the contrary it raised its shots, but on the other hand it had a team that never gave up anything. And the start of the tiebreak again with Yant serving was the key that made De Cecco and his teammates smile. For Piano and his associates this is the first home defeat in these playoffs and on Liberation Day they all play in the fifth match, the decisive one this time in Civitanova, at the home of the Italian champions.