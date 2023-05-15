TORTONA-TRENTO 79-78 Dominate the home court in the first few games of the playoffs. Tortona wins race-1 in extremis in his Casale Monferrato fort against Trento after a roller coaster match. A basket by Semaj Christon decides with 2” to go. After the first two quarters in balance, in the third Daum launches the break of 17-4 which wipes out the guest advantage (45-50) pushing Tortona up +8. Trento limits the damage with a triple front by Udom closing the partial on 62-57.

Flaccadori and Filloy challenge each other with triple shots at the start of the last quarter, in a very physical moment of the match. Tavernelli takes back the +8 basket, but a triple from Lockett keeps Trento in play at -5 in the 34th minute and with Grazulis he gets in contact, reversing the inertia that seemed marked, with Atkins’ free throws for -1, 70- 69 to 35′. The guests overtook with Spagnolo who puts the +1 with 15” to go, the frost falls in Casale but Christon loads the team on his shoulders and starts the match with a difficult conclusion. Grazulis’ prayer from 20 meters is not answered so Tortona breathes and rejoices. (Stefano Brocchetti)

Tortona: Daum 14, Macura 11, Christon 11

Trent: Flaccadori 16, Grazjluis 14, Atkins 14