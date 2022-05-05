The draw for the pairings for the first national round of the Serie C playoffs has been made. Palermo has found Triestina and the first challenge will be played away. All the round-trip matches will be held between Sunday 8 May and Thursday 12 May. The time has yet to be defined. In the next round (17 and 21 May) the three runners-up in their respective groups will come into play: Padua, Reggiana and Catanzaro.