MILAN-REGGIO EMILIA 91-82

Milan wins with the breathless race-1 that tames Reggio Emilia after a two-sided game. Challenge that Olimpia controls for over 30 minutes, reaching up to 24 with Rodriguez who arms the hand of Shields and Bentil (38 points combined). In the fourth period the great former Cinciarini (yet another double double with 17 points and 10 assists) and Thompson (21 at the siren) make the Milanese fans apprehensive by dragging the guests up to at least 4. In the final still Shields and two precious baskets from Hall and Datome reject the comeback of the people of Reggio. Good start from the perimeter for Milan that hits with Shields and Bentil, Reggio responds with Hopkins’ internal game. Look for the extension Olimpia with Datome and Bentil again in evidence, Cinciarini and companions do not give up, impacting from the arch with the great ex of the day, 10-10. The first mini tear on the Rodriguez-Datome axis arrives, 16-10, coach Caja stops the match with a timeout and the new Emilian reaction immediately, 19-15. The hosts dominate by rebound (with Biligha in evidence) and arrive at more than 9, the last highs of the fourth are of a wild Thompson, 24-18. Another extension of the troop of coach Messina at the opening of the second quarter thanks to the initiatives of Hall, there is the double-digit margin after the two points of the former Bamberg, 28-18. Thompson does not stop and keeps Reggio in the running, Cinciarini arms the hand of the American who seals the minus 4, 35-31. Yet another Milanese push with Rodriguez who raises the pace of the match, Chacho moves the margin to 12 on 46-34. Bentil and Shields, already in double figures in the middle of the race, leave Olimpia at the interval to 11 plus, 51-40. Canovaccio similar even after the long break, Bentil and Hines make a void in the area, Reggio tries to stay in the wake with the triple Reggio, to hit is the former Milanese captain Cinciarini, 56-45. Milan continues to have their hands firmly on the match, Rodriguez inspires, Shields and Bentil the hammers that crumble the resistance of the guests, 68-47. Ricci and Hall push Olimpia who is in total control of the challenge, on plus 24, coach Messina expands even more rotations but finds not exactly exciting answers from Daniels and Baldasso, 80-62 at the penultimate siren. Back up to minus 9 Reggio which takes advantage of the good moment of the Johnson-Crawford duo and completes a sensational 18-0 run, 80-74. Hall interrupts the great thirst that takes advantage of a generous two-ball granted to Hines, 83-74. Pure oxygen for the AX which, however, no longer has the certainties of the first 30 minutes of the challenge, Cinciarini and Thompson sign the two raids which are worth less than 4, 84-80. The veteran playmaker puts the shot on the iron to bring the game to a single possession, Hall and Shields chase away the great fear with two author baskets, 88-82. The foul in attack by Strautins and triple by Datome seal match 1, 91-82. Milan: Shields 20, Bentil 18, Datome 13

Reggio Emilia: Thompson 21, Cinciarini 17, Johnson 11