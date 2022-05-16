In addition to the 30 points of the Italian, 24 of Mitrou-Long: Germani beats Dinamo who do not give up until the end. Race 2 Wednesday

BRESCIA-SASSARI 104–97

The last game-1 of the quarter-finals goes on ice with the success of Brescia who wins a hard and angular game and in the balance for 40 ‘in which the Lombard team led for 30’, but without ever being able to give the idea of ​​having the game in hand. Thanks to a tough Sassari, able to always return to the game until a few turns of hands from the last siren.

Della Valle show – Brescia leaves Moore out due to turnover, Sassari puts Kruslin in the quintet: between frenzy and errors the game struggles to take off, thanks to the great heat perceived in the Brescia plant (8-8). The game gets nasty with a double foul called to Cobbins on Bilan (second unsportsmanlike): Sassari (8/10 from the line), look for the extension (17-22): at the first siren it is a tie at 24 with 17 points by Della Valle, who opens (8 points in a row) and closes (7) the first 10 ‘. Dragged by Laquintana and Moss, the home team opens the second quarter with a partial 16-2 (40-26): it defends Brescia across the board (8 steals, Sassari 12 losses). Sassari, understood the referee meter, responds with the same coin, returning to the game (48-45) at the end of the second quarter. See also Basketball For the Cavaliers, the fifth consecutive victory - Lauri Markkanen sunk 14 points

Brescia patiently returns to grind baskets from the bow (4/6) and puts the arrow back (64-51) in the third quarter with a partial 11-0, with the triples of Mitrou-Long to bring Brescia back to the maximum advantage (70 -56). Logan pushes Sassari (74-68) who does not give up even after the new -13 (81-68) of Della Valle & C. (90-86). The last few minutes reward Brescia’s greater lucidity that finds in Brown III the extra man to close the first chapter of this series that promises to be long and hard-fought.

Brescia: Della Valle 30, Mitrou-Long 23, Brown III and Laquintana 11.

Sassari: Bilan 22 and Logan 22, Bendzius 15, Burnell 14.

