No luck for Leon Draisaitl.

Edmonton The German ice hockey professionals Leon Draisaitl and Dominik Kahun started with the Edmonton Oilers with a defeat in the playoffs of the North American NHL.

Against the Winnipeg Jets, the Oilers lost 4-1 on Wednesday (local time). As a result, they fall behind in the best-of-seven series.

In the second period Edmonton took the lead through Jesse Puljujärvi. After that, the guests scored four hits in a row, while the Oilers often failed because of the strong Jets goalkeeper Connor Hellebuyck.

Draisaitl and his strike partner Connor McDavid, who had topped the scorer list with 105 points after the regular season, remained unlucky. Kahun also lacked the necessary punch in his almost 13 minutes on the ice.

The Colorado Avalanche, on the other hand, are on course. The Denver team, with Philipp Grubauer from Rosenheim between the posts, also won the second game in the series against the St. Louis Blues. Due to the 6: 3, two victories are still missing to progress. Grubauer saved 32 shots, Nathan MacKinnon became the match winner with three hits and one assist.

In addition, the Vancouver Canucks season has now come to an end. The Canadians were temporarily excluded from gaming because they had to go into quarantine. Now they lost 2: 6 away to the Calgary Flames. Marc Michaelis from Mannheim remained without any scenes worth mentioning.

