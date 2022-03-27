The quarterfinals start: Soli’s team dragged by Maar frightens the Umbrians who come out at a distance. Beautiful victories for the Marche and Emilians

Civitanova’s serve (15 aces) and attack (66%) demolish Monza in the start of the Scudetto playoffs where the tricolors find a ‘very hot’ Zaytsev (top scorer, 79% in attack and mvp) and an exponentially growing Juantorena in addition to the usual Simon, author of 4 aces and 3 blocks and a 100% attack by applause. Modena easily overcomes what is usually the most insidious obstacle for those who start a quarter-final at home, dragged by a Nimir in great shape especially in the joke and returned after the stop for a wrist problem. Perugia starts with a home victory against Cisterna, mortgaging the passage to the semifinals in view of next Sunday’s return match (6 pm) in Lazio.

Civitanova-Monza 3-0 (27-25, 25-16, 25-17) – Blengini recovers Yant and Jeroncic absent against Milan and with the full staff and relies on the typical sextet as well as Monza which confirms the team that triumphed in Europe. First set which is a constant back-and-forth to serve and with identical numbers in the fundamentals: the teams force a lot from nine meters (7 aces each with Simon, De Cecco and Davyskiba infallible snipers) and the reception goes haywire. Lube who does not take advantage of the occasions in which he manages to stretch because True Volleyball, with his serve, always mends the tear. Even when the challenge seems decided: 22-17 for the tricolors who do not reckon with Davyskiba who, with 3 consecutive aces, signs a tie and opens unexpected scenarios for the final. Where Lucarelli wins the first set ball for the Marche, but two more will be needed before De Cecco with an ace, stamp of the partial, closes the games. In the second Zaytsev opens the dances, a couple of Monza errors on Simon’s turn set the 9-5. But, as happened previously and also in the last few races, Civitanova struggles to maintain the advantage that is promptly canceled by Vero Volley. And so the challenge returns to the tracks of the previous part until 15-13: when Lucarelli decides to enter the scene. Attack and two walls by the Brazilian among the protagonists in Juantorena’s batting turn who makes Civitanova fly to 20-13 and then leaves the field to Kovar with an ovation from the Civitanova supporters. This time the set is in the safe and Lube takes it home without any trouble. In the third Monza has a clear hand, accuses some empty passes and Lube immediately takes advantage of it: the break comes again thanks to the ace of Simon who signs on 12-9. Two more aces, this time of a ‘very hot’ Zaytsev, the Lombards accuse the 16-10, Eccheli’s team fails to extend the challenge and will have to take advantage of the field factor to keep his playoffs alive in Game 2. (Mauro Giustozzi) See also F1 | Hope Brown: "3-4 cars fighting for the 2022 title"

Modena 3-0 Milan (25-13, 25-22, 25-23) – Dragged by a Nimir in great shape especially in batting, Modena easily overtakes Milan. But in addition to the Dutchman, Ngapeth has also seen himself again as a great protagonist and ready to record in these playoffs during which Modena will not have an easy life. However, the signals received tonight in Giani give hope for the whole Modenese square. Milan played a surprise without Chinenyeze, an unexplained defection of the last hour. In the Romanò field diagonally to Porro with Patry relegated to the bench. Surprisingly, Giani immediately entrusted himself to the starting line-up: Nimir recovered, with Leal returning alongside Ngapeth in place four and Mazzone returning to the starting position. The Dutch opposite shows up with the ace of 3-2 and the series that brings the yellow and blue immediately to +4. Ngapeth hammers (8 out of 9 in attack in the set) and it is Abdel Aziz again who creates the definitive groove from nine meters: ace, Leal’s block, ace and 16-9. The Gialloblù are rampant without finding resistance in a Milan that is soft beyond the foreseeable, with Patry who enters the field but does not affect. The 25-13 arrives with yet another error in defense of Porro and associates. Still Romanò owner in the second set and Patry on the bench, those are the choices of Piazza. Bruno and his associates immediately try to extend but the Milan wall is registered, first on Ngapeth and then on Nimir (5-6). Modena has less pace in the service but still advances 13-11 thanks to Ishikawa’s error. There is more balance because Allianz misses less and Modena is more distracted on the replays: Ishikawa punishes them first in attack and then on the block on Abdel Aziz (16-19). Still the Dutchman, however, propitiates the immediate comeback from nine meters. (Paolo Reggianini) See also Flying kick by the goalkeeper of Ecuador, leaves Cunha terribly injured

Perugia-Cisterna 3-1 (25-15, 19-25, 25-17, 26-24) – Success only partially suffered, with Lazio giving their best in the second half, dreaming of reopening the match. Initially the coach Nikola Grbic has lined up Giannelli in the direction, Rychlicki opposite, Ricci and Solè central, Leon and Anderson spikers and Colaci free. On the other hand, the Lazio players (with just ten players on the scoresheet) responded with Baranowicz in the direction, Saadat opposite, Wiltenburg and Zingel in the middle, Maar and Raffaelli spikers, with Picchio free. The first set was dominated by Sir Safety, driven by a Leon (7 points and 70% in attack in the fraction) immediately in great shape and by two walls of Rychlicki. There was not a slight reaction from Cisterna, who saw his agony stop with the final point (25-15) put on the ground by Solè. In the second set Fabio Soli’s team started with greater attention, remaining tied until 12-12 and then, even with Leon (9 points in the set) who kept Perugia afloat, managed to take off thanks to an exceptional Raffaelli (10 points and 88% in attack in the fraction), who then went on to achieve the final point (19-25) with a block on Rychlicki’s attack. In the third set still parity in the initial part (12-12), but this time it was Grbic’s sextet to lengthen and close the fraction (25-17) with an attack from Anderson (6 points in the set) walled out . In the fourth set Perugia returned to dominate in the initial part, extending up to 15-10. But Grbic’s sextet did not have the strength to widen its gap, allowing Cisterna to get closer until 17-16 and then tied at 18-18. Then even Cisterna took the lead on 21-22, but Perugia, also finding the best Anderson (MVP and 15 total points) went ahead on 23-22 with Giannelli and was then Leon (best scorer of the match with 27 points ) to close the game (26-24) with a diagonal attack. (Antonello Menconi) See also Bermat GT-Pista, the 400 hp supercar anticipates the electric version arriving in 2022

