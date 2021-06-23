Sanremo – The Sanremese is today experiencing a challenge from inside or outside the Giovanni Provasi in Castellanza. At 17.30 in the playoff semifinal the biancazzurri, having concluded the championship behind Castellanzese, to go to the final they will have to win. In case of a tie, extra time will be played. If even at the end of extra time the tie persists, Castellanzese will qualify for the final on Sunday 27th.

The final act it will be played between who will win at Provasi and who will prevail in the other semifinal in Valle d’Aosta at 16 between Pont Donnaz and Bra (which curiously challenged each other in the league only 3 days ago). The playoffs could have a higher value than in the past in consideration of the fact that the rumor of a renunciation of Gozzano to enroll in the Lega Pro is increasingly insistent. The rossoblu club is evaluating what to do due to the high costs of C and for problems related to work to be carried out at the D’Albertas stadium, which would force Gozzano to move to another city for home matches. In case of renunciation the place could go to Lega Pro at Castellanzese but it is not excluded that the Varese team can also give up. Beyond all these hypotheses, the Sanremese today is called a further enterprise given that in addition to not being able to benefit from the field factor and being able to count only on one result out of three, it will have to take the field with a staff decimated by as many as 9 absences in Contemporary. Bregliano and Miccoli, disqualified, are joined by the injured Vita, Ponzio, Gerace, Sturaro, Gennaro, Lodovici and Felici.

The 20 called up by Matteo Andreoletti are the goalkeepers Dragone and Bohli, the defenders Mikhaylovskiy, Danovaro, Castaldo and Pici, the midfielders Gemignani, Demontis, Gagliardi, Doratiotto, Murgia, Fenati, Managó, Fava and Bastita and the forwards Lo Bosco, Convitto, Pellicanó, Coccoluto and Elector. For the first time in its history, in the year of the centenary from its foundation, Castellanzese plays a playoff in D.

For Sanremese it is the third experience in the last 4 years after those of 2018 and 2019 (the seventh in total in its history). In October the Sanremese at the Comunale, in a match in which the Lombards almost never made themselves dangerous, did not go beyond 0-0 with the Castellanzese also because at the start a goal to Romano was canceled for a very dubious offside. In February at Provasi Sanremese had closed the first half with a 1-0 lead, thanks to Vita’s goal. But in the second part of the second half the neroverdi had overturned the result by scoring first with Zazzi with a volley from the edge, then with Colombo with a twist in the small area.

Today in Castellanza referees Cristiano Ursini of Pescara with the linesmen Nicola Morea of ​​Molfetta and Matteo Nigri of Trieste. –