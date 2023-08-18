PLAYISM announced that the next August 20th the digital event will be held PLAYISM GAME SHOW in which many news will be revealed. It will be possible to follow the event live starting from 15:00 (Italian time) on the company’s YouTube channel.

At the moment the software house has unveiled three of the titles that will be present during the event. These are:

EDEN.schema();

The Star Named EOS

Phantom Rose 2 Sapphire

We just have to wait a few days to find out all the news that PLAYISM has in store for us.

Source: PLAYISM