PLAYISM announced the PLAYISM GAME SHOW 2023digital event that we will be able to follow live next September 10th. The event will be streamed on the company’s YouTube channel starting from 12:00 (Italian time) and will last approximately 3 hours.

During the event, many titles will be shown that the company will publish starting from next autumn, with an eye to the games that will be explored during the Tokyo Game Show 2023. The event will be presented by Chiaki Matsuzawa and will be attended by guests such as Fullcon, Retort And Shunju Mizutani.

We just have to wait a few days to discover all the surprises that PLAYISM has in store for us.

Source: PLAYISM