Yesterday, August 20, the online event was held PLAYISM GAME SHOWduring which several indie titles were announced for the coming months on pc through Steam. Let’s make a summary:

BREAK ARTS III

The third chapter of the racing game of Mercury Studio will be launched on pc at a date yet to be determined, with English language support. Below is the announcement trailer.

Metal Bringer

New titles of ALPHAWINdeveloper of Samurai Bringerroguelite coming in 2024 on pc with English language support. Here is the announcement trailer.

Fight Crab 2

New iteration of the shellfish fighting game coming up pc with early access planned for the next one winter. English language support provided by the developer.

The Star Named EOS

New title from the developer of Behind the Frame already announced but postponed to 2024. It will be located in Italian and will launch on Steam.

Phantom Rose 2 Sapphire

Card-based strategy game and roguelike coming to Steam next October 30th. It will be localized in Asian languages ​​and English.

34EVERLAST

The new title of Kanata Lab and HYPER REAL will be an action-adventure game, coming to Steam in 2024 with English language support. Below is the new trailer.

EDEN.schema();

Sci-fi mystery adventure with numerous paths to travel. Coming in 2024 on Steam with English language support.

Source: PLAYISM