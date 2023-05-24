Last weekend a new edition of theINDIE Live Expo And PLAYISM announced a lot of new things to come. It starts from Boyhood’s Endnew work developed by WSS playgroundwhich will be released on PC during the month of August. The Sci-Fi Horror title will see the protagonists John And Bell venture on a train that travels through space in search of the mysterious artifact Crimson Southern Cross. The game will be released in serialized form, with a new chapter releasing every two months.

The second game announced by the company is From madness with lovedeveloped by Vampire KK And jamsanpoid. It’s a dating sim in which we’ll be able to flirt with four students from the new school we’ve just moved to but with a small problem, it’ll be impossible to communicate with them in a meaningful way. The title will be available from July 18 on PC.

Continue with Phantom Rose 2 Sapphirehighly anticipated sequel to the title developed by makaroll. Among the differences with the first chapter we find the presence of two playable classes, Blade And mage, each with its own deck of cards and unique mechanics. The title will be available on PC during 2023but a specific launch date has not been revealed at the moment.

Last, but not least, we find Glaciered. It is a particular soulslike set in the depths of the sea and developed by Snowblind studio Of Kei SHIBUYA. In a distant future where the Earth has been completely covered in ice, life continues in the depths of the abyss thanks to a new species: the Yours. After creating our character and choosing his skills we will be able to face an adventure that will lead us to save the sea abyss from a new threat. The title is currently under development for PC and other platformswhich have not yet been disclosed.

Source: PLAYISM