I saw a documentary about two children from the Orient who found an old grenade, a vestige of past wars. In their innocence they thought it was a good game object. Unfortunately the artifact exploded mutilating one of them, the other child left the body unharmed, but marked in the soul forever… And then… Nothing was the same.

I often remember that disgusting publication and extrapolate it to our country and our time.

There is no forgotten artifact from past wars here, nor are we innocent children playing on this grandiose field, that’s different.

But what doesn’t differ is that something can explode and then nothing will be the same.

I fear, and truly, I fear. that we continue playing with fire and running the risk that passions overflow.

It seems that the ground is being prepared for this: the confrontations that are fueled every day, the disqualification of the electoral referee that undermines his credibility and confidence that up to now the population has given him, the social polarization that is increasingly heating up the spirits, the incendiaries attacks by social networks, etc.

All of this leads us down dangerous paths. The fear is that the environment will escalate, that it will level up and physical attacks will begin, and then nothing will be the same.

We have said before that every conflict has in itself a triggering effect. Let’s stop playing with the trigger of the social weapon, to continue doing it, at any moment someone could pull it and then… I repeat, nothing will be the same.

We cannot continue giving up the most, to satisfy the least. It is legitimate to defend our ideology, but it is not legitimate to attack the different one. Defending with reasonable arguments is commendable, attacking the other in the absence of such reasoning is detestable and dangerous.

Peace in our country is the most and our sectoral loves are definitely the least.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let’s make a pact.

Thank you.