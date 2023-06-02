Picture: Manufacturer

Playing with technology

Catapult and cable pull, marble run and water tank: These and other elements can be linked together with the new “Crazy Reactions” construction set from Fischertechnik. This creates a course of mechanical functions. Triggered by a table tennis ball, the individual stations run like a chain reaction. This principle even found its way into the art world with the film “Der Lauf der Dinge” by Fischli and Weiss in 1987. The kit for children from the age of eight (100 euros, available from July 2023) allows three different models to be built. With creativity and a supply of components from the construction system, the chain reaction can be expanded at will. (pts.)