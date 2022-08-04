One of China’s many and very vociferous warnings against Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan is that the United States was “playing with fire.” Regardless of the opportunity of the visit, which has become a fight between the two superpowers, Beijing has raised its threats to the most bellicose tone and has mobilized its Army. As nothing unites more than a common enemy, the Communist Party regime has inflamed nationalist desires for the recovery of this island that it considers part of its territory, but which is independent ‘de facto’ and has its own democratically elected government. All this to scare Pelosi so that she would not dare to undertake a trip that she has finally made, which is a resounding failure of the Chinese intimidating rhetoric.

Despite threats that “there would be consequences,” the US House of Representatives delegation plane flew in and out of Taiwan without a hitch. Nancy Pelosi met not only with her president, Tsai Ing-wen, but also with Chinese dissidents, and she added yet another notch to her long history of clashing with Beijing. In addition to denouncing the crackdown in Xinjiang and Tibet, she is famous for the 1991 video of her in Tiananmen Square. On an official visit together with two other congressmen, she starred in a notorious incident before the television cameras by unfurling a banner in honor of the victims of the massacre with which the regime had crushed the massive student protests calling for democracy two years earlier. While the police arrested the journalists who recorded the scene, the congressmen quietly left thanks to their diplomatic immunity.

Imports suspended



Victorious after this new duel with Beijing, Pelosi is already in South Korea and will finish her Asian tour in Japan. From there she will contemplate this crisis after having reinforced her political figure and, incidentally, promoted the Biden Administration in the face of the legislative partial elections in November, as David Alandete pointed out from Washington on Tuesday.

Trying to save face, Beijing’s first retaliation will be to carry out military maneuvers with live ammunition around Taiwan until Sunday, which include its eastern coast for the first time and look like a blockade like the one that is suspected in the event of invasion. Curiously, these maneuvers do not begin until today, Thursday, once Pelosi has left the island. Similarly, and imposing one of their usual economic boycotts in the event of a crisis, the Chinese authorities have suspended the import of several Taiwanese citrus fruits and fish and prohibited the export of sand to the island.

Despite the tension over the maneuvers, with the consequent risk of an accident, Pelosi’s visit will not unleash World War III, as might be feared after reading Chinese propaganda. Good proof of the generated expectation is that both the Weibo social network, the most popular in China, and the Flightradar24 plane tracking portal, crashed several times on Tuesday commenting on and observing Pelosi’s flight to Taiwan. When Chinese netizens realized that it was inevitable, excitement gave way to indignation, rage, and more resigned humor.

After Pelosi’s departure, there could be protests organized by the Communist Party in front of the US Embassy in Beijing, as happened in 2005 and 2012 before Japan’s on account of the disputed Senkaku Islands (Diaoyu, in Mandarin), but the tension will end fading after a few days. As everything indicates that Beijing will have to swallow Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan, that feeling of defeat is already spreading in many Chinese because the state press had told them that the Army was not going to sit idly by. Tempers were so high that the official media had even dusted off Mao’s harangues calling the “American imperialists” “paper tigers.”

Emboldened by these more risque than usual proclamations, many Chinese thought it was time to teach the White House a military lesson by preventing Pelosi’s trip. But they are disappointed because they believe that the government’s response to him has remained only words. And it is that igniting such burning feelings as nationalism is indeed playing with fire and can burn President Xi Jinping, who intended to make a show of strength before the United States before perpetuating himself in power in the fall. As even Mao knew, nothing burns hotter than a “paper tiger.”