Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 08/24/2023 – 7:49 pm

Spending a lot of time in front of screens can negatively influence the development of speech, motor skills and social skills. Babies up to two years old should not have access to smartphones and tablets. The baby is dazzled by the colorful images. Or else he whimpers and soon gets the cell phone. This is an effective but very bad way to quiet him down. Smartphones or tablets are not for babysitting, and toddlers shouldn’t even play with them because these devices have a negative effect on their development.

In the first years of life, psychic, emotional and cognitive development is of great importance, and spending a lot of time in front of a screen can influence the development of speech, motor skills and social skills.

A study carried out in Japan that evaluated the development of 7,097 children over a long period of time made this very clear.

One-year-olds who spend one to four hours a day in front of a screen will, by age two, have up to a threefold increased risk of developmental deficits in communication, fine motor and problem-solving skills, as well as personal and social, according to the study.

Smartphones are inappropriate for little ones

Among the causes for the development deficit is the withdrawal of the stimulus for the development of speech through the use of tablets and smartphones.

“Children learn to speak when they are stimulated to speak, but when they just look at a screen, many times they do not have the possibility of training speech”, explains pediatrician John Hutton, from the Pediatric Hospital Center of Cincinnati (USA), who does not participated in the study.

Too much time in front of a screen can result in young children rarely interacting with peers their own age or with adults, which is important for their social development.

That’s because real people are much more complex than pictures on a screen. When you look at someone’s face, your brain is activated to determine how you should interact.

When young children play with a smartphone, it often replaces activities like playing, exploring and thinking creatively, which are critical tasks for cognitive development.

In addition, children then tend to be sedentary, which prevents them from training motor skills. Finally, interaction with smartphones and tablets can be addictive and distract children from other activities.

What do the experts recommend?

Young children react to moving figures, but they do not understand what they are seeing, as their brains cannot assimilate them yet. Therefore, electronic media are not necessary for their development.

Babies under the age of two shouldn’t spend any time in front of smartphones and tablets. Children between three and six years old should spend a maximum of 30 to 60 minutes a day.

And even supposedly age-appropriate content often isn’t really appropriate, explains pediatrician Hutton.

“A problem with some online content for kids is that parents find it educational because it’s marketed as such and contains a lot of information about the alphabet, colors, numbers or animals that their children can see and hear,” he says.

“But what drives learning is content that helps children apply their knowledge beyond memorization – to help them deal with the real world, where things are more unpredictable and require more creativity and resilience,” he continues. .

Nothing replaces human contact

The most important thing for early childhood development is for children to be around people they can observe, play with and talk to. And children have to be able to move around and experience things in order to experience the world and gain experience.

At times when this is not possible and a child needs to be kept busy, for example so that the parent can do something, then drawing materials, toys or books are definitely better choices than a smartphone.

Another good option is to actively integrate young children into everyday life. Because it’s a big plus for early childhood development if they’re involved, if they’re told what you’re doing and why, or that you’re cooking, for example.

Creativity also arises from boredom

Even children realize how important smartphones are to adults. And they tend to imitate what they see. So, a good tip is to set an example and not spend too much time in front of the screen when young children are around.

“Experts advise avoiding prolonged use with high concentration in the presence of children and being aware that parents also tend to underestimate the extent of their own cognitive absorption. It makes a lot of sense to avoid highly absorbing smartphone activities in the presence of children. This includes playing games, watching movies or answering emails,” says a 2021 Swiss study.

Anyone who quickly hands a smartphone or tablet to a crying child also impedes another important developmental step: the ability to deal with discomfort.

“If you allow them to be bored for a moment, they’re initially a little uncomfortable, but then they say, ‘Okay, I’ll change that.’ And so comes creativity”, explains pediatrician Hutton.