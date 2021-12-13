It will certainly make Tesla’s decision to allow its customers to use the games featured in its infotainment system even be discussed. while I’m behind the wheel and with the car in motion. Technically, the car should be parked so that the games can actually be used by the driver, but after the latest software update made by the Palo Alto house this is no longer the case: some of the games in the Tesla catalog can in fact also be used with the car in movement, not an ideal feature in terms of safety for road users.

Precisely for this reason Vince Patton, owner of a Tesla Model 3, filed an official complaint with the NHTSA, the association that deals with managing safety on US roads, after seeing a YouTube video showing how drivers can actually play on the display dedicated to the infotainment system. “I was amazed that this feature is available – commented the owner Tesla – Someone will be killed, it’s absolutely insane“. According to Carscoops, which cites the New York Times, the infotainment system pops up a warning screen that reads “playback while the car is in motion is intended for passengers only”, but this does not prevent drivers from approving. this notice only to be the first person to take advantage of the games.

At the moment the NHTSA has not yet opened an official investigation on the matter. A spokesperson for the association admitted to being in contact with Tesla to discuss this feature, explaining that he is aware of drivers’ concerns. “The Vehicle Safety Act prohibits to manufacturers to sell vehicles with design flaws that pose unreasonable safety risks “the spokesman added.