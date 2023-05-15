On the occasion of the International Day of the Family, the group Horizon Psytech has published the results of its own studywhich explains how i video games can do well and have positive influences, in terms of psychological and physical health, a all family members.

We are not only talking about genres particularly focused on puzzles or relaxing rhythms, but just about “shooters”, albeit in rather particular forms: the Horizon Psytech study in fact speaks in particular of Splatoon 3 and online gaming with friends and relatives and how these things can be a source of multiple benefits especially for the little ones.

May 15, 2023 is the International Family Dayan institution created in 1993 by the United Nations General Assembly with the aim of spreading greater awareness of those social, economic, demographic and technological processes that affect families all over the world.

This year, on that occasion, Nintendo has promoted a psychological study on the effects of video games, or at least some of them (obviously related to the brand in question, since it is a vision based on this company).

Splatoon 3 was taken as an example of an “educational” shooter

Taking Nintendo Switch games and using the service as an example Nintendo Switch Onlinethe experts of Horizon Psytech, a company that works in the digital psychology sector and which deals in particular with training and education in this regard, have highlighted some positive elements that emerge from a correct and conscious use of video games in single player and also in multiplayer online.

In particular, they also wanted to put some together useful tips to further reduce any risks that may be encountered when playing on the net to ensure greater peace of mind for parents:

Active knowledge: it is important for every parent to know the PEGI system, the video game classification system that allows you to know the content of these before buying, thus allowing you to evaluate whether they may be suitable for the age of the children

Parental Control: in NSO, but also in the other online services of the consoles, there is the possibility of creating a “child account” and/or activating a parental control system (family filter) to monitor activity on the console

Media Education: the good use of the tool is based on a good education in video games. It is therefore important that the child takes an active part in the educational process, having knowledge of any risk factors to which he is partially exposed

Behavioral models: The type of relationship that a parent proposes to a boy is predictive of the conflict that can develop with respect to the theme. Even videogame practice can represent a moment of socialization

The family group: it is possible to purchase a family membership thanks to which all members of a family with a personal account on the console, as regards NSO in particular

Horizon Psytech has also carried out an in-depth study on Splatoon 3, with the aim of illustrating the benefits that a controlled use of “shooter” video games can have on children:

“Splatoon 3, while falling into the category of shooter games, includes dynamics that strongly mitigate the impact of its contents, in line with the audience of children (PEGI 7) to which it is dedicated. For example, the game world is presented in cartoon format, you don’t shoot bullets, you shoot paint, and you can’t die or injure other players. While it includes a competitive team dynamic, it’s very team-oriented.”

In general, the experts write, video games belonging to the “shooter” category are commonly known for their direct association with virtual representations of violent contexts or behaviors. However, scientific research has shown that video games are not the cause of aggressive behavior (Greenfield, DN, 2018). Recent studies have also added that playing video games would indeed lead to a long-term thickening of the cerebral cortex in the somatosensory, parahippocampal and superior parietal lobule regions (Momi, D., et al., 2018). These areas are notoriously involved in the processing of spatial knowledge, visuo-spatial skills, motor execution, stimulus inhibition, eye movements.

According to the study, the games shooter, which require cognitive flexibility, reaction speed, task change ability, are therefore suitable for developing skills such as selective attention, visual stimulus maintenance, inhibition, visual search effectiveness, visual interference suppression, cognitive flexibility, decision making and multitasking . Furthermore, playing shooter games is associated with a greater ability to discriminate relevant information (Colzato, LS, et al., 2013).

Correlations have also been identified between video games and psychological well-being since these satisfy some basic human needs: competence, relationship and autonomy. According to recent research conducted by the US National Institute of Health analyzing 2,000 children, those who habitually play video games have higher cognitive performance than their peers who have never played (Chaarani, B et al., 2022).