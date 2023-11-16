A new study commissioned by YouTube brings out a series of interesting data that intertwine the world of video games and the world of work: let’s discover together everything that has been obtained.

The investigation, carried out by Censuswidehighlighted how 64% of recruiters interviewed say they have worked with gamers and believe that they are often able to transfer the skills learned in gaming to the workplace.

Contrary to expectations, however, only 4 out of 10 young people they would cite gaming among their passions in a CV, aided by the idea that it is a “childish” pastime.

Recruiters spot various qualities that appear to be “typical” of the gamer: problem solving, strategic thinking and the ability to adapt and reason under pressure are the most popular.

For this occasion, the opinion of was also taken into consideration Mathew BarrSenior Lecturer in Computing Science at the University of Glasgow, who has been studying the skills acquired by gamers for years:

“It’s no surprise that gamers have understood the connection between gaming and work. Gaming can help develop important employability skills, such as communication, resourcefulness and adaptability.” “For decades we have been told that playing a team sport, for example, is a good thing. The same can be said about team video games. Indeed, in the digital world the type of online cooperation required by video games is perhaps more relevant than ever.”

Gamers therefore, against all more “closed” expectations, turn out to be in all respects an added value within a work context.