In a brick house with a concrete floor, 12-year-old Madison Camila Salazar Mandujano takes position with the violin, her fingers subtly press the strings and the bow emanates sounds that take her to a world far from diseases and a supposed death warrant.

A year ago, when the minor jumped “like a monkey from one tree to another,” as her father, Raúl Rubén Salazar describes, she began to suffer a strange pain that, according to the specialist doctors consulted, was caused by the growth of bones. a rare cancer.

“She has stage four Ewing sarcoma, with lung metastasis,” explains Cami’s dad, as they call her.

In the Children’s Hospital of Mexico “Federico Gómez” informed the family that the cancer spread rapidly in the soft tissues, hip, pelvis, vertebrae and spine. There’s nothing to do.

But Cami is not afraid. She is convinced that doctors do not have the last word and that through the violin, donated to her by the Make-A-Wish Mexico Foundation, she can immerse herself in the four seasons, by Antonio Vivaldi, an author she met through a film, and he is still his favorite composer, especially for “Verano”, a symphonic poem that describes nature, birds, warm nights and the terrible storm.

“I saw the movie Let’s Dance and heard the particular sound of some strings. I felt very nice on my chest and when it reached my ear it calmed me down. Then my dad told me that it was Vivaldi. I started to listen to more of his music and I imagined myself playing the violin, until my dream came true, ”says Cami, whose lower extremities no longer respond.

She receives free private lessons from the professional violinist Carlos Rosas Bernal, of Colombian origin, who has played in the main symphonic and philharmonic centers of Mexico as well as with popular musicians such as Luis Miguel, Armando Manzanero and Alex Lora.

Playing with virtuosos and famous people did not prevent Rosas Bernal from attending to the request of the Make-A-Wish Mexico Foundation to give Cami free classes: “she is a wonderful girl, I don’t know if it is her last wish, but as musicians our legacy must be inherited.”

With Cami he did not make a pious concession. The girl earned his respect and also that of his colleague Blessed Kukawska Kuryzna. “He is the ideal student for every teacher, not only does he want to study, he is very talented.” Today the piece “Estrellita” is already playing.

When Rosas Bernal connects virtually with Camila on Fridays, he only sees a girl eager to learn.

“Gone … no, that word sounds very strong. I have seen musicians who have spent all the years of their life working and working to generate a lot of money, to generate large profits and to have many properties, cars, and I do not see them satisfied. I do see them really evicted, not her.

“She is fully living each moment and that makes her live many years longer than other people who only raise money and things,” says the violinist.

Playing is part of the most complex instruments. It requires a good ear, and knowing how to use it: put your head on the chin, move the bow in a straight way, as if it were floating when the note is soft or with greater energy when the score requires an arm with greater force. The fingers should not invade the strings, one millimeter more and everything goes out of tune.

Cami, in five sessions, has learned more than any other student. His tiny fingers know how to identify the four strings of the violin, from the lowest to the highest, G, D, A and E, and with his right hand he slides the bow.

“Playing makes me forget, I don’t remember (the disease), I live my normal life … I want to be a violinist, or an architect or a doctor to help children.”

At first, Cami went to public school, she was in the fifth grade. His ankle pain began during the day, then it progressed to his knee and hip, but permanently. He started to limp. He did not go out to recess. “I was not sleeping because of the pain. I went to hospitals, they did studies on me, they said it was bone growth, that there was nothing serious ”.

Later, a doctor from similar pharmacies detected the disease and guided the family on where to take the girl. Cami, at that time, was afraid to go to the doctor because of the pickets, but with the passage of time her character strengthened to the point of making severe decisions, one of them, authorizing the amputation of a leg. That surgical procedure was no longer possible.

“I was afraid (of losing my leg), then I asked God a lot to give me the wisdom, the understanding, that if they had to do it, they would do it. I talked to my parents and told them to take whatever they want from me, I just want to be well with you and without pain ”.

In the hospital she has seen children who, like her, receive chemotherapies that decrease their energy. Some of his friends, as he calls them, have suffered some amputation of limbs, one hand, others simply fell asleep.

“A friend had his hand amputated. I had a friend named Santiago, he was very good, he had leukemia but he died because they couldn’t do the transplant ”.

Surgery in your case is no longer possible. “The doctor told me that there was not much chance of taking off what I had, because it was very advanced, very large and in a very dangerous area. I understood that the doctors are not going to do anything about me, what they are going to do is support me, so that I do not have pain. Yes, I can go, but I believe a lot in God, and I’m going to get ahead with my faith ”.

The minor covers her head with minimal hair with a gray cap. “I cut my hair, it gave me joy, because I know that it grows back.”

Her parents, María Elena Mandujano Sánchez and Raúl Rubén Salazar, are in charge of mobilizing the talented Camila, in a kind of walker or stroller, which they adapted and serves as a wheelchair. They go up and down the heavy stairs of his plaster house.

The disease and the pandemic put both parents out of work. They survive because of the in-laws and what comes out in the day. Cami, to pay for her transfers to the Federico Gómez Children’s Hospital in Mexico, which is almost two hours away, began to sell drawings. It went very well. Everything to suit the client, princesses, cartoons, very creative letters with various folds, multi-colored. Of course, she reserves the pleasure of making backpacks, cups and notebooks perfect for her dolls with colored paper.

“I want to send a message to all the children: never give up, the last word is not what the doctors say, (that) God has,” said the youngest.

For Cami his violin is his greatest treasure as well as the miniature version given by his teacher.

A professional violin of more than 18 thousand pesos managed by the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which has a presence in 39 countries. “We have fulfilled 1,500 wishes in Mexico,” he explains. Jose Bravo, its CEO, based in Mexico. “Before we took trips to Disney, for example, with the pandemic all change. Cami just wanted the violin and her shrimp and octopus tostadas. We fulfill his wish ”.

Music has been the best therapy for Cami, who gives a big smile and expresses her great desire to live to all who listen to her.

