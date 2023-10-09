Volunteer at a welfare organization: “I supervise the family of a status holder with a toddler. The mother is in the process of naturalization to become a Dutch citizen, so the intention is for them to stay in the Netherlands and for the child to go to school here. The mother does not yet speak Dutch. There doesn’t seem to be any toys there. In consultation with the mother, I bring puzzles, toys and books. The girl started working enthusiastically with the wooden puzzle that I recently brought with me. I no longer see the toys I gave before.

In the education I received from my parents and that I gave to my children, stimulation is very important. This involves actively learning something. Doing puzzles, reading, doing crafts. Nowadays I increasingly think: just let children play on their own, and only provide something if it is really necessary. Let them set their own pace. This girl is also on the waiting list for preschool education or childcare. That might make it less necessary to also work with educational toys at home?”

Name is known to the editors. (This section is anonymous, because difficulties in parenting are sensitive.) Would you like to present a dilemma in parenting? Send your questions or comments to [email protected]

Especially encouraging

Paul Leseman: “There is no scientific evidence whatsoever for the idea that children will develop on their own if you just set them free. It is precisely the opposite: how a child develops is a sum of the child’s characteristics and especially of what the environment provides.

“This also applies to language development: it is not a spontaneous maturation process, but rather depends very much on what language is offered. Of course, you should tailor what you offer in terms of books, toys and exercise to what a child likes and where he/she is ready, but it is not advisable to deprive him of that incentive.

“This certainly applies to a young child with a different home language, in a family in which task-oriented play is not paramount. If you do not offer this to this child, it will have fewer opportunities in Dutch society. Then you can offer preschool care, but your own home as a learning environment is at least as important.

“In short: it’s great that this volunteer wants to help bridge the gap between a migrant family and Dutch society. Please continue with this.”

Connecting with child

Stijn Sieckelinck: “I understand your concern: you do not want this girl to immediately lag behind Dutch society, but at the same time you rightly realize that a child should also be able to play relaxed. Not having to do anything is also a right, especially in a home situation where there is probably some stress. Then play can help enormously to safely enter your own world.

Join the discussion with NRC



At the bottom of this article



subscribers can respond. You can read more about responding to NRC.nl here.



“But that game does not have to be at odds with learning. Your educational goal does not detract from the fun the girl can have. As long as you match what she likes. This does not have to be very explicitly development-oriented toys. that could be a puzzle one day and a few cars the next. Children learn fastest when they feel safe.

“If you can encourage pretend play and have dialogues with her, you will contribute enormously to her development. But above all, see what she herself is leaning towards and build on that.

“I would try to find out from mother diplomatically why those toys were put away, and not take it personally. I would also ask her if there is a toy or book from her home country in the house. It is important that the home language and culture of parents are not erased.”

Paul Leseman is professor of pedagogy in diverse societies at Utrecht University Stijn Sieckelinck is an educational philosopher and lecturer in youth work at the Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences.