Genoa – It is now a fixed appointment in autumn. A day – Saturday 4 November, in Rapallo – which is good for those who experience it and for the people to whom the proceeds of the golf tournament are entirely intended. Which this year – edition number 23 of “Roberta’s Ball” – is aimed at training nurses and emergency room paramedics in Zambia. Yes, because if in Lusaka – the capital – it is now possible to “treat everyone for free”, in the interior of the country, the situation is still quite difficult. And with distances of hundreds of kilometers from Lusaka without first aid personnel, lives are at risk.

«We would like to train at least ten young people – he says Roberta Gambaro, soul of Zambia 2000 Onlus, founded by his beloved son Matteo – And we really hope to succeed.” As in the past, Roberta miraculously managed to get everything to Africa, “thanks to the Messina family, who sent 29 containers for free.” And thanks to the doctors and professionals who made available to Zambia 2000 Onlus what had to be abandoned for the Western target. But for those who had little or nothing it marked the beginning of recovery.

«Until the copper mines ran out, Zambia was not a poor country – explains this small, great woman – The crisis and poverty began later. But thanks to a convent of wonderful Franciscan nuns and friars the rebirth began». Who saw Genoa and the Genoese in the front row, who never hold back if they need to lend a hand. On the contrary. «When the university clinic run by Professor Berti Riboli closed, we managed to send all the material to Zambia: from beds to everything else present. Thanks to him and the Messina people who brought the containers, we have equipped a hospital. Free and for everyone. The first doctors and nurses were also trained.” Both thanks to the holidays that many Ligurian chief physicians and doctors spent in Zambia, to help the growth of the health center. Both thanks to some “Erasmus of solidarity”, which brought «young diplomats and graduates from Zambia to Genoa». There was also the shipment of “a tractor and other equipment delivered here to Genoa and then taken over there”. As Roberta summarizes, with a laugh: «I invented everything and they gave me what I needed». Even managing to have the premises of the Italian Consulate handed over as it was changing location, to equip a hospital. Of course everything needed to be rearranged. But the friars involved many unemployed people who set it up.”

Now Roberta Gambaro, who never stops «thanking the friars, nuns and all the people who help in this never-ending undertaking, because there is always a need», has thought of internal villages with paramedics and emergency nurses to be trained in 5 units. The competition on November 4th, the 23rd edition of its traditional “Pallinata”, is aimed at this project. Which you will see at the end of the day – during the “buffet dinner, a raffle and a small auction”. Always aimed at funds for Zambia 2000, obviously. But as always, with notable rewards. They range from the bag by Stefano Conticelli, nicknamed “the elf of leather and design” who creates masterpieces in his Orvieto workshop – sold in London, Dubai, Paris – up to Hermes ties and other objects. He included “two Genoa blankets, handmade”. Roberta explains further: «Me A die-hard Sampdorian, I wanted to celebrate Genoa in Serie A». For the series: everything, just to “help and support these wonderful kids”. The first donations should already be secured: “So far we have around eighty people registered for the golf tournament.” But they are not enough. Appointment on Saturday 4 November, on the pitch and for an evening that is good for the heart.