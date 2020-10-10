In June, Ulreich announced that he would look for a new club. The search turned out to be complicated, the rare places in the Bundesliga were filled over time. A few weeks ago, they finally contacted Hamburger SV, but execution could only be reported shortly before the end. According to reports, the Hanseatic League does not pay a transfer fee for Ulreich, 80% of whose salary is to be taken over by FC Bayern.

He doesn’t see the change as a step backwards: “I can develop myself here and want to help achieve our goals. There is a good atmosphere here and the players know what it’s about.” His primary goal is not promotion anyway, but to be regularly caught between the posts: “I came here to get more playing time.” This is much easier in Hamburg than in Munich, where Manuel Neuer has been impressing in absolute world-class form for months.