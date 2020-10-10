Sven Ulreich stayed with Manuel Neuer for five years FC Bayern Your back is free, now the 32-year-old goalkeeper is with HSV between the posts. In an interview with Sport1 Ulreich spoke about the reasons for leaving Munich, what role the transfer of Alexander Nübel played and why he was drawn to HSV of all places.
He originally didn’t want to sit on the FC Bayern bench for that long, says Sven Ulreich in an interview with Sport1 – and yet the goalkeeper, who had previously guarded the goal of VfB Stuttgart for many years, stayed a proud five years after his commitment in summer 2015 before he decided to say goodbye.
In June, Ulreich announced that he would look for a new club. The search turned out to be complicated, the rare places in the Bundesliga were filled over time. A few weeks ago, they finally contacted Hamburger SV, but execution could only be reported shortly before the end. According to reports, the Hanseatic League does not pay a transfer fee for Ulreich, 80% of whose salary is to be taken over by FC Bayern.
Ulreich is a deserved player who has come to Munich as number two and now finally wants to play again: “I would not have been satisfied with sitting on the bench for another year and not getting regular games,” explains the 32-year-old. Year old the reasons for his move. In the past six months the idea had matured, “I wanted this new challenge,” emphasizes Ulreich.
He had never complained about his role as Neuer’s deputy, but it wasn’t always easy for him: “There were days when it was difficult. […] If you win the games and you are not on the field yourself, there is already a crying eye. “In future he wants to” experience and enjoy more “, just be” back on the field. ” That’s why I switched. “
Bayern had recently taken precautions, and in December last year it was announced that Alexander Nübel would be coming from FC Schalke 04 in the summer. Ulreich & Co. were only informed on the way to the training camp in Qatar, while the transfer was announced simultaneously. “That could have been solved differently”, he criticizes the communication of the sports management. He reacted “disappointed” to this news, but at the same time also realized “that I want to implement what I had in mind for a long time: finally wanting to play again.”
Of course, the Nübel transfer also contributed to Ulreich’s Wechselwusch maturing – but not to his being under contract with HSV until 2023. “I’m happy that I’m with HSV now,” says Ulreich, who was “excited about the task”.
“Hamburg”, emphasizes Ulreich, “has always been an eye-catcher for me.” Ultimately, he was convinced by the talks with sports director Michael Mutzel and sports director Jonas Boldt as well as the style of play of the new coach Daniel Thioune. “I was immediately convinced of the project,” enthuses Ulreich, “I want to be a part of it.”
He doesn’t see the change as a step backwards: “I can develop myself here and want to help achieve our goals. There is a good atmosphere here and the players know what it’s about.” His primary goal is not promotion anyway, but to be regularly caught between the posts: “I came here to get more playing time.” This is much easier in Hamburg than in Munich, where Manuel Neuer has been impressing in absolute world-class form for months.
