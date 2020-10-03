The latest technology of the 21st century has not been able to deny or confirm one of Segovia’s best-known legends: the fall from a window of the fortress of the Infante Don Pedro, son of Enrique II of Castile, and the immediate suicide of his caretaker upon discovering the mortal fate of the little one. Moreover, the inquiries of the historians, anthropologists and forensics of the University of Granada and the San Cecilio University Clinical Hospital That they have analyzed the boy’s mortuary remains and that were announced this Friday at a press conference have provoked more questions than answers. Neither the age of the deceased, nor the damage to his bones, nor the clothes found in his tomb coincide with the popular story, but neither do they prove that it is false.

